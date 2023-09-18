PHOTOS: Taylor Zakhar Perez, ‘Hearstopper’ boys, & all the hottest fits from the Vogue World gala

The baddies from all your favorite queers shows turned it all the way out for the 2023 Vogue World: London event to help kickoff the start of London Fashion Week.

Billed as Britain’s answer to the the Met Gala, the 2nd annual extravaganza featured a fierce runway show and a star-studded red carpet overflowing with some of the biggest names in TV, film and fashion.

Red White & Royal Blue hottie Taylor Zakhar Perez solidified his title as the reigning style king, while Kit Connor and Joe Locke went from Heartstopper to showstoppers with their bold ensembles. And newly out Barbie hunk Ncuti Gatwa put his rippling Kenergy on full display in one of the night’s sexiest lewks.

To top it all off, ’90s supermodel legends Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista reunited to close out the show with an epic walk that will make all your “Freedom ’90” memories come to life.

Click through to see all the fashions slays from Vogue World: London…