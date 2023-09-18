PHOTOS: Taylor Zakhar Perez, ‘Hearstopper’ boys, & all the hottest fits from the Vogue World gala

The baddies from all your favorite queers shows turned it all the way out for the 2023 Vogue World: London event to help kickoff the start of London Fashion Week.
Billed as Britain’s answer to the the Met Gala, the 2nd annual extravaganza featured a fierce runway show and a star-studded red carpet overflowing with some of the biggest names in TV, film and fashion.
Red White & Royal Blue hottie Taylor Zakhar Perez solidified his title as the reigning style king, while Kit Connor and Joe Locke went from Heartstopper to showstoppers with their bold ensembles. And newly out Barbie hunk Ncuti Gatwa put his rippling Kenergy on full display in one of the night’s sexiest lewks.
To top it all off, ’90s supermodel legends Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista reunited to close out the show with an epic walk that will make all your “Freedom ’90” memories come to life.
Click through to see all the fashions slays from Vogue World: London…
Kit Connor
All that glitters is Kit in this sparkling Loewe ensemble.
Tom Daley
Tom is trading the diving board for the boardroom with this grey suit & matching asymmetrical blouse.
Joe Locke
Move over Molly Ringwald, because Joe is ready for the Pretty in [hot] Pink reboot.
Omari Douglas
The It’s A Sin star is ready to slay the house down cowboy boots!
William Gao
The Heartstopper fave is flipping the script on the concept of a classic black suit.
Yasmin Finney
Elle Argent FTW. The other kids at Higgs Girls School could never.
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Whether shirtless or dressed to the nines, TZP always serves.
Dove Cameron
Burning Man chic.
Ncuti Gatwa
It’s giving body. It’s giving drama. It’s just giving.
Will Sharpe
Category is: Richard Gere in American Gigolo goes to The White Lotus realness.
RJ King
The gay male model is not here for your no white after Labor Day nonsense. And we couldn’t be happier.
Michael Coel
The I May Destroy You mastermind obliterated the red carpet in this sleek black leather number.
Jared Leto
The 51-year-old Oscar winner’s nip slip was not due to a wardrobe malfunction. Or was it?
Cole Sprouse
The Riverdale alum’s modern black suit is proof that shirts and ties are so last season.
The Supers™
Bow down to the our queens Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista. We are not worthy.
Related:
Bad Bunny is gay for pay, Luke Evans’ itty bitty bikini, Lauren Boebert‘s raunchy reach across the aisle
A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
One Comment
Max
Vogue World was a messy disappointment, except for the supermodels at the end and Annie Lennox.