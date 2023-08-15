PHOTOS: Taylor Zakhar Perez’s sexy fits prove he’s a style king whether barely wearing a shirt or not

Taylor Zakhar Perez is coming for Manu Ríos’ body-baring, red carpet fashion crown.
While the 31-year-old actor is getting all the buzz now for his breakout performance in the gay rom-com that’s taking over the world, aka Red, White & Royal Blue, TZP has been a pro at shutting down the style game with designer wares that accentuate his rippling, bronzed muscles for years.
Whether displaying his right to bare arms in a sleeveless vest, accessorizing a trench coat with naked abdominals, or making a grand entrance by forgoing a top altogether, Perez knows less is more when it comes to getting maximum exposure for his lewks.
Now, without any further ado, click through to bear witness to Taylor Zakhar Perez’s skintastic fashion slays …
Tag Heuer store opening in New York – July 27, 2023
Category is: Arm candy eleganza.
New York – August 12, 2023
This is our new late summer/early fall uniform …as soon as we finish doing 3 million biceps curls.
Prada show in Milan – June 18, 2023
See, we knew he wasn’t into tops.
West Hollywood – March 18, 2023
Versace leather daddy realness.
Dior show in Los Angeles – May 19, 2022
His superpower is making you completely ok with douchey getups.
Miu Miu Summer Club party in Malibu – July 26, 2023
Simple. Sleek. Sexy. We’ll take two!
GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood – Nov. 28, 2021
He’s giving Miami cryptocurrency exec about to scam you out of your life savings. Please take all my money!
‘Bullet Train’ premiere in London – July 20, 2022
Somehow he’s all covered up and is still showing it all off.
Givenchy show in Paris – June 28, 2023
Mechanic chic FTW.
New York – August 12, 2023
Blue hot is now offically a thing.
Guess Holiday party in West Hollywood – Nov. 7, 2018
That’s a huge snake he’s got there.