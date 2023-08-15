PHOTOS: Taylor Zakhar Perez’s sexy fits prove he’s a style king whether barely wearing a shirt or not

Taylor Zakhar Perez is coming for Manu Ríos’ body-baring, red carpet fashion crown.

While the 31-year-old actor is getting all the buzz now for his breakout performance in the gay rom-com that’s taking over the world, aka Red, White & Royal Blue, TZP has been a pro at shutting down the style game with designer wares that accentuate his rippling, bronzed muscles for years.

Whether displaying his right to bare arms in a sleeveless vest, accessorizing a trench coat with naked abdominals, or making a grand entrance by forgoing a top altogether, Perez knows less is more when it comes to getting maximum exposure for his lewks.

Now, without any further ado, click through to bear witness to Taylor Zakhar Perez’s skintastic fashion slays …