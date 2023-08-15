it boy

PHOTOS: Taylor Zakhar Perez’s sexy fits prove he’s a style king whether barely wearing a shirt or not

By
Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez is coming for Manu Ríos’ body-baring, red carpet fashion crown.

While the 31-year-old actor is getting all the buzz now for his breakout performance in the gay rom-com that’s taking over the world, aka Red, White & Royal Blue, TZP has been a pro at shutting down the style game with designer wares that accentuate his rippling, bronzed muscles for years.

Whether displaying his right to bare arms in a sleeveless vest, accessorizing a trench coat with naked abdominals, or making a grand entrance by forgoing a top altogether, Perez knows less is more when it comes to getting maximum exposure for his lewks.

Now, without any further ado, click through to bear witness to Taylor Zakhar Perez’s skintastic fashion slays …

View Full Post

Tag Heuer store opening in New York – July 27, 2023

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Category is: Arm candy eleganza.

View Full Post

New York – August 12, 2023

Taylor Zakhar Perez

This is our new late summer/early fall uniform …as soon as we finish doing 3 million biceps curls.

View Full Post

Prada show in Milan – June 18, 2023

Taylor Zakhar Perez

See, we knew he wasn’t into tops.

View Full Post

West Hollywood – March 18, 2023

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Versace leather daddy realness.

View Full Post

Dior show in Los Angeles – May 19, 2022

Taylor Zakhar Perez

His superpower is making you completely ok with douchey getups.

View Full Post

Miu Miu Summer Club party in Malibu – July 26, 2023

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Simple. Sleek. Sexy. We’ll take two!

View Full Post

GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood – Nov. 28, 2021

Taylor Zakhar Perez

He’s giving Miami cryptocurrency exec about to scam you out of your life savings. Please take all my money!

View Full Post

‘Bullet Train’ premiere in London – July 20, 2022

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Somehow he’s all covered up and is still showing it all off.

View Full Post

Givenchy show in Paris – June 28, 2023

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Mechanic chic FTW.

View Full Post

New York – August 12, 2023

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Blue hot is now offically a thing.

View Full Post

Guess Holiday party in West Hollywood – Nov. 7, 2018

Taylor Zakhar Perez

That’s a huge snake he’s got there.

Related

Here’s why everyone’s drooling over Taylor Zakhar Perez before they’ve even seen ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

The internet just keeps getting thirstier and thirstier for ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ star Taylor Zakhar Perez.

View Full Post

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12