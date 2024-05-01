New study on queer youth mental health & suicide rates show there’s still a lot of work to do

We’re often told that things are so much better for gay people nowadays, and it’s true. However, that doesn’t mean coming out is easy or that queer youth don’t continue to feel “less than” their peers.

If anyone asks you why people bother to publicly come out anymore, point them in the direction of the latest survey by The Trevor Project. The organization, which offers support to younger LGBTQ+ people, has been conducting an annual survey for the past six years focussed.

Largely focussed on mental healthy, it makes for grim reading.

The 2024 survey results were released today. The organization surveyed 18,000 people aged 13-24. These are some of the key findings.

39% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. This includes 46% of transgender and nonbinary young people.

Around one in eight (12%) LGBTQ+ young people attempted suicide in the past year. This is a slight decrease from last year’s figure (14%).

Half of LGBTQ+ young people who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it.

to recent politics. 45% of transgender and nonbinary young people reported that they or their family have considered moving to a different state because of queer-related politics and laws.

Suicide attempts were higher in the 13-18 age group (16%) than in the 18-24 age group (8%).

We all know that “things get better,” but clearly some young people struggle to hear that message or believe that reality.

Support matters greatly to young people

Mental health was worse among those who said they attended schools that were not supportive of their sexuality or gender identity. In addition, 90% of LGBTQ+ young people said their well-being was negatively impacted due to recent politics.

The US has seen a spate of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation introduced across mainly Republican-led states over the last couple of years. This includes book bans and prohibitions on trans athletes from participating in school sports matching their gender.

Last week, the Biden administration’s Education Department said it was amending Title IX to offer further protection to trans students. Already, at least five states have launched, or threatened to launch, legal action against the decision.

Among those to consider suicide, rates were highest among those who defined themselves as pansexual (47%) or “questioning” (43%), compared to those identifying as gay (35%) or lesbian (38%).

(© The Trevor Project)

Trans men and women also showed markedly higher rates of attempted suicide. Almost one in five trans men (18%) under 24 attempted to kill themselves in the past 12 months.

At least half of all those surveyed reported feeling recent depression or anxiety. This was again higher among those aged 13-17.

“Preventable” risk factors

“The Trevor Project’s U.S. National Survey illustrates a need to better support the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ+ young people, a group that we know consistently experiences higher rates of suicide compared to their peers,” said Dr. Ronita Nath, Vice President of Research at The Trevor Project.

“Once again, this year’s survey shows that considering or attempting suicide is not uncommon among LGBTQ+ young people. However, many of the contributing risk factors for suicide are preventable, and often rooted in victimizing behaviors of others.

“The results of this survey clearly identify a need for adults and allies to create more affirming environments for LGBTQ+ young people, and better support them in being their true selves.”

If you or someone you know needs help or support, The Trevor Project’s crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help, or by texting START to 678678. In the US, you can also call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on 988.