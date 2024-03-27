It’s National Viagra Day & a new study has just found an unexpected side effect of the little blue pill

Posed by model (Photo: Shutterstock)

A recent study has confirmed the findings of earlier research which indicates people who regularly take erectile dysfunction medication—particularly Viagra—have a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease.

Why the drugs appear to lessen the occurrence of Alzheimer’s is unknown. However, one theory is that the medication increases blood flow to all parts of the body, including the brain.

The results of the latest research appeared in Neurology. Scientists looked at the health records of 269,725 men in the UK. Aged over 40, the average age was 59.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

They all had a diagnosis of erectile dysfunction between the years of 2007 and 2017. Doctors prescribed medication to many of them. This typically included sildenafil (Viagra) or tadalafil (Cialis). Others received advice on lifestyle changes.

Five years later, the men were checked to see if they had developed any symptoms of Alzheimer’s. Of the original number, 1,119 were newly diagnosed with AD. There was a marked difference between those who had regularly been taking ED medication (more than 20 or 50 prescriptions throughout the study), and those who did not take the medication.

Men who regularly take Viagra were almost 20% less likely to show any symptoms of Alzheimer’s. This was more pronounced in men who took it more often. The effect was less apparent for those taking tadalafil or vardenafil (Levitra and Staxyn).

“We desperately need treatments”

These are exciting results for those working in the field. There has been a recent focus on treatments to clear the amyloid plaques on brain cells that cause Alzheimer’s. However, this is not a cure but another way to slow down the development of the disease. Anything that halts the disease appearing in the first place is cause for celebration.

“Although we’re making progress with the new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease that work to clear amyloid plaques in the brain for people with early stages of the disease, we desperately need treatments that can prevent or delay the development of Alzheimer’s disease,” said lead author Ruth Brauer, lecturer at University College London.

“More research is needed to confirm these findings, learn more about the potential benefits and mechanisms of these drugs and look into the optimal dosage.

“A randomised, controlled trial with both male and female participants is warranted to determine whether these findings would apply to women as well.”

Dr Leah Mursaleen, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, welcomed the findings

“Developing drugs for diseases like Alzheimer’s is a costly process and can take many years,” she told the Daily Mail. Being able to repurpose drugs already licensed for other health conditions could help accelerate progress and open up new avenues to prevent or treat dementia-causing diseases.”

National Viagra Day

Viagra (sildenafil) was first approved by the FDA as an oral medication for erectile dysfunction on March, 27, 1998. Because of this, March 27 is designated annually as ‘World Viagra Day’, or ‘National Viagra Day’ in the US.

The medication was first developed to treat high blood pressure. However, trial subjects soon reported an unexpected side effect. It significantly improved erections in men experiencing ED. Its arrival marked the first oral, fast-acting treatment for ED.

In recent years, scientists have explored using Viagra to treat other conditions. There is mounting evidence that it might help maximize the efficiency of chemotherapy drugs to target lung, breast, colon and bladder cancers.