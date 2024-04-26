VINCINT’s latest banger, Lauv’s got “Potential,” Anitta & Sam Smith’s club-to-bedroom jam

Spring is in full swing and before you know it Pride season will be upon us! As the weather gets warmer, things continue to heat up in the queer music space. This week serves up a mix of exciting new releases from established LGBTQ+ artists we know and love, as well as some bold new drops from singer-songwriters who are fresh to the scene.

Discover it all in this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

“Lean” by VINCINT

Pop powerhouse VINCINT continues his streak of certified bops with “Lean,” a euphoric dance track that shows a softer side of this prolific artist. Featuring an airy, ethereal vocal approach, this lyrical song showcases VINCINT’s versatility and vulnerability, two strengths he masterfully embodies while detailing a plea for a lover to open their heart. It’s a sentiment we’re all too familiar with from an artist we can always count on to deliver.

“Potential” by Lauv

Lauv is tapping into his full potential with his latest release, marking his first-ever love song “about a boy.” “Potential” is a laid-back, guitar-driven pop track where Lauv embraces his newfound queerness while contemplating a romantic connection with a close friend. In a March 2024 Instagram post, the singer candidly shared his journey of self-discovery regarding his sexuality, and with this track, he not only empowers himself but also others, infusing a new level of pride into his irresistibly catchy music.

“Ahi” by Anitta, Sam Smith

Anitta is no stranger to dropping an absolute banger, and with “Ahi”, the trilingual Brazilian pop star adds another hit to her catalog. Teaming up with queer pop icon Sam Smith, these two have crafted a smooth, club-to-bedroom jam that finds Smith’s vocals offering a subtle sense of seduction to Anitta’s fierce, funky rapid-fire delivery. It’s a unique blend of two distinct artists’ signature styles cultivating into a major bop perfect for the summertime.

“Upside Down” by Shinjiro Atae

J-Pop artist Shinjiro Atae is serving a refreshing perspective in his latest single “Upside Down.” This brassy pop track, infused with house elements, encapsulates Shinjiro’s journey through life’s ups and downs with an infectious cadence. Amidst an eventful year, including participating in Tokyo Pride where he will be riding a float for Marriage for All Japan and speaking on a panel, Shinjiro’s advocacy is just as powerful as his music. As one of the first established API idols to come out amidst the pressures of a politically sensitive time in Japan, where advocates have been calling for the government to pass stronger pro-LGBTQ+ legislation, his resilience and message continue to inspire audiences worldwide.

“Boyfriend” by Jake Trevor

Look out! Jake Trevor is coming for your man on “Boyfriend,” a seductive track that teases his upcoming self-titled album JAKE TREVOR dropping on May 24. With an unapologetic, work-unfriendly approach, Trevor serves up a danceable anthem with bold lyrics matched with an infectious beat fit for any night where you’re ready to risk it all.

“saving flowers” by salute feat. Rina Sawayama

If you have been craving a new dance track to get lost in, salute has delivered just that with “saving flowers.” Featuring queer pioneer Rina Sawayama, this hypnotic preview of salute’s upcoming album TRUE MAGIC, set to release on July 12th, showcases the Manchester-based DJ and producer’s dynamic talents, skillfully blending ambient beats with celestial vocals to create electro-pop euphoria. With a career spanning over a decade, salute takes a pop-oriented approach on this upcoming collaboration-heavy album, set to feature the likes of Disclosure, Empress Of, Sam Gellaitry, and more.