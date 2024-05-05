PHOTOS: Andrew Scott, Ncuti Gatwa, Chippendales chic & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman’s crop top eleganza, Laverne Cox‘s flapper homage, or Ian Paget’s muscular V-neck, the
lewks looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…
Jonathan Groff
Groff celebrated his nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Merrily We Roll Along at the Meet the Tony Nominees party in NYC.
Ncuti Gatwa
Ncuti stopped traffic in this slick vibrant look while arriving to GMA in NYC.
Andrew Scott
Scott was spring casual attending the burying of a time capsule at The Old Vic Theatre in London with Sheila Atim.
Wilson Cruz
Wilson’s grey pinstripes and Nike sneakers were the perfect complement at the GLSEN Respect Awards in NYC.
Sarah Paulson
Sarah brought the drama in this sculptural gown at the Chaplin Awards in NYC.
Christian Siriano
Black denim and chunky boots were the serve for Siriano at The Idea of You premiere in NYC.
Laverne Cox
Laverne brought old school glam to The King’s Trust Global Gala in NYC.
Adam Shankman
The Disenchanted director kept it chic in pink at The Center Theatre Group’s CTG Gala in LA.
Nina West
The Drag Race legend kept it mod at the Family Celebration Day For Kids Mental Health in Glendale, CA.
Ian Paget
The dancer and TikTok star teased the crowd with his chest hair in this suave black getup at The Idea of You premiere in NYC.
Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman
JBC served crop top for your nerves at the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premiere in LA.
Rebel Wilson
Rebel was a vision in red at The Almond & the Seahorse premiere in London.
Billy Porter
Billy added the rock star sparkle to his gala serve at the GLSEN Respect Awards in NYC.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Rodriguez kept it whimsical at the King’s Trust Global Gala in NYC.
Marti Cummings
The drag artist and political activist brought the glitz to the GLSEN Respect Awards in NYC.
Troye Sivan and Charli XCX
The besties channeled Matrix vibes while heading to Late Night with Seth Meyers in NYC.
Law Roach
Law made sure to grab the bag at the debut of the Tiffany Titan jewelry collection by Pharrell Williams in NYC.
Gleb Savchenko
The Dancing With the Stars pro was right on-brand in shirtless black tie at the opening night of his headlining Chippendales at the Rio in Las Vegas.
Ryan Gosling
Gosling and Andrew Scott’s dueling monochromatic suit battle saw the arrival of Gosling’s mint turn at The Fall Guy premiere in LA.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Joy went Hellraiser fab in this Paco Rabanne ensemble at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere in Australia.
Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.
Related:
Law Roach spills tea on being a diva & “quitting” fashion: “I’m the most unretired retired person”
Law Roach is still Zendaya’s ‘image architect’, but he’s planning his next act.
2 Comments
Louis
I miss Laverne.
I never see her in anything anymore.
Kangol2
She pops up as a guest on Password.