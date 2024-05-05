slays, serves & stuns

PHOTOS: Andrew Scott, Ncuti Gatwa, Chippendales chic & all the fiercest fits of the week

By
week in fashion

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman’s crop top eleganza, Laverne Cox‘s flapper homage, or Ian Paget’s muscular V-neck, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff

Groff celebrated his nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Merrily We Roll Along at the Meet the Tony Nominees party in NYC.

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti stopped traffic in this slick vibrant look while arriving to GMA in NYC.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

Scott was spring casual attending the burying of a time capsule at The Old Vic Theatre in London with Sheila Atim.

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz

Wilson’s grey pinstripes and Nike sneakers were the perfect complement at the GLSEN Respect Awards in NYC.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson

Sarah brought the drama in this sculptural gown at the Chaplin Awards in NYC.

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano

Black denim and chunky boots were the serve for Siriano at The Idea of You premiere in NYC.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Laverne brought old school glam to The King’s Trust Global Gala in NYC.

Adam Shankman

Adam Shankman

The Disenchanted director kept it chic in pink at The Center Theatre Group’s CTG Gala in LA.

Nina West

Nina West

The Drag Race legend kept it mod at the Family Celebration Day For Kids Mental Health in Glendale, CA.

Ian Paget

Ian Paget

The dancer and TikTok star teased the crowd with his chest hair in this suave black getup at The Idea of You premiere in NYC.

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

JBC served crop top for your nerves at the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premiere in LA.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson

Rebel was a vision in red at The Almond & the Seahorse premiere in London.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Billy added the rock star sparkle to his gala serve at the GLSEN Respect Awards in NYC.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

Rodriguez kept it whimsical at the King’s Trust Global Gala in NYC.

Marti Cummings

Marti Cummings

The drag artist and political activist brought the glitz to the GLSEN Respect Awards in NYC.

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX

Troye Sivan

The besties channeled Matrix vibes while heading to Late Night with Seth Meyers in NYC.

Law Roach

Law Roach

 Law made sure to grab the bag at the debut of the Tiffany Titan jewelry collection by Pharrell Williams in NYC.

Gleb Savchenko

Gleb Savchenko

The Dancing With the Stars pro was right on-brand in shirtless black tie at the opening night of his headlining Chippendales at the Rio in Las Vegas.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Gosling and Andrew Scott’s dueling monochromatic suit battle saw the arrival of Gosling’s mint turn at The Fall Guy premiere in LA.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy

Joy went Hellraiser fab in this Paco Rabanne ensemble at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere in Australia.

