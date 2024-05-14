Jodie Foster is on fire!

We’ve always been big fans of Jodie Foster. As we wrote in 2021, the two-time Oscar winner has always done things on her terms–whether it’s coming out or sharing details of her love life. Her IDGAF attitude is a huge part of what makes her both charming and alluring. After all, she’s been in the industry since the age of 3, so it only makes sense we give her another coveted spot on Queerty’s Pride 50!

And fortunately for us, 2024 has proven to be another banner year for the actress.

In January, Foster received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her role in Nyad, which tells the story of famed swimmer, Diane Nyad, as she prepares to swim across the Florida Strait at the age of 64.

In the film, Foster plays Bonnie Stoll, Diane’s best friend and ex-lover who she enlists to help train her. It marks one of Foster’s first roles playing an out lesbian. But what really drew her to the project was the depiction of platonic lesbian friendship, according to The Advocate.

“I think there’s something incredibly beautiful about two women of a certain age who, for whatever reason, didn’t have children, didn’t end up in love partnerships, for whatever reason,” Foster said of the women’s dynamic. “[The] richness of history and culture (within their friendship) is … is an absolute true thing, the depth of their friendship is like no love anyone has ever seen.”

Speaking of love: for the last decade, Foster has been married to the photographer Alexandra Hedison. And while the actress is notoriously famous for being tight-lipped about her private life, she’s given the world several small glimpses of it over the years.

In 2007, she thanked her former partner Cydney Bernard at a Hollywood Reporter breakfast. And in 2013, she gave a humorous nod to her sexuality during a (now infamous) speech at the Golden Globes ceremony.

Since then, Foster has become more open with sharing her relationship with the world. in 2021, she kissed her wife for all the world to see after winning a Golden Globe for her role in The Mauritanian.

Fast forward to this year, Foster gushed about Hedison’s film, ALOK – centered on fellow Pride50 honoree Alok Vaid-Menon, an acclaimed nonbinary author, poet, comedian, and public speaker – during an interview on the TODAY show.

“I’m most proud of the fact that Alex and ALOK are part of making people better instead of worse,” Foster said. Dawww.

The 61-year-old also been hitting red carpets left and right with Hedison as she moved on to promoting the HBO series True Detective: Night Country. We love seeing wives supporting wives!

Of course, we wouldn’t dare reduce Foster down to who she is married to. She’s also worked to champion the younger queer generation – such as The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey, who revealed they were nonbinary in 2023.

During a press interview for True Detective, Foster recalled how she personally invited Ramsey to introduce her at a Women in Hollywood celebration in order to show event organizers that there “are other ways of being a woman.”

“I reached out to Bella, because we’d never met, and said, ‘I want you to introduce me at this thing’, which is a wonderful event about actors and people in the movies, but is also very much a fashion thing,” Foster noted.

“Which means it’s determining who represents us. [The organizers] are very proud of themselves because they’ve got every ethnicity, and I’m like, yeah, but all the attendees are still wearing heels and eyelashes. There are other ways of being a woman, and it’s really important for people to see that. And Bella, who gave the best speech, was wearing the most perfect suit, beautifully tailored, and a middle parting and no makeup.”

Of course, it’s difficult to summarize all the reasons why we love Jodie Foster. A staple of the industry, the awards-magnet has been an unstoppable force since a very young age. Her contributions to film and television are unmatched. And in a world where so many are chasing likes or comments on social media, it’s refreshing to see someone like Foster not get caught up in that and instead, let her work speak for itself.

It is an honor to include her on this year’s Pride 50. We love you, Jodie!

