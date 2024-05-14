gucci gang

PHOTOS: Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal’s plunging neckline battle & all gag-worthy looks at the Gucci show

By Johnny Lopez May 14, 2024 at 12:00pm
Gucci Cruise show

The Gucci gang is all here.

On Monday, the Italian fashion house transformed London’s Tate Modern museum to launch its Gucci Cruise 2025 collection, the first resort line under gay creative director Sabato De Sarno since taking over last year.

The star-studded event was the hottest fashion ticket in town and featured an All of Us Strangers reunion as Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal turned up with low-cut tops vying to see who could bare the most man cleavage. It’s a tie, boys!

Other fashionistas in attendance included Law Roach, Brad Goreski, Manu Rios’ BFF and business partner Marc Forné, music divas Dua Lipa, Honey Dijon, Solange Knowles, Debbie Harry, and supermodel icon Kate Moss, among others.

Click through to see celebrity sartorial slays at the Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show ….

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

The biceps. The chesticles. The everything. Lord have mercy!

Law Roach

Law Roach

A boxy coat and baggy leather pants are this season’s fashion armour.

Brad Goreski and Demi Moore

Brad Goreski and Demi Moore

Brad’s double-breasted suit with giant flare slacks is THEE look.

Marc Forné and Lucky Love

Marc Forne and Lucky Love

The Spanish stylist and the French musician shined in their shimmering complementary ensembles.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Everyone stop streaming Radical Optimism for a second and take in all the fierceness.

Debbie Harry

Debbie Harry

At 78, the Blondie icon was not playing in fierce platforms and a sleek charcoal suit. MOTHER.

Bryanboy

Bryanboy

The fashion blogger-turned-editor-in-chief of Perfect magazine served casual Gucci eleganza.

Jacob Rott

Jacob Rott

The Elevator Boys sensation walked into the room purse first.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss

Once a supermodel, always a supermodel. Legend.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

2 Comments*

  • Pietro D

    With the exception of Jacob Rott.

  • Seth

    I know fashion is subjective but I hate that ugly shoes/boots with ill-fitting outfits seem to be the current trend. I want glamour from celebrities instead of them looking like people who got dressed in the dark on their way to attend some garage sales.

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Life*

Latest*