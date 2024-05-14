PHOTOS: Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal’s plunging neckline battle & all gag-worthy looks at the Gucci show

The Gucci gang is all here.

On Monday, the Italian fashion house transformed London’s Tate Modern museum to launch its Gucci Cruise 2025 collection, the first resort line under gay creative director Sabato De Sarno since taking over last year.

The star-studded event was the hottest fashion ticket in town and featured an All of Us Strangers reunion as Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal turned up with low-cut tops vying to see who could bare the most man cleavage. It’s a tie, boys!

Other fashionistas in attendance included Law Roach, Brad Goreski, Manu Rios’ BFF and business partner Marc Forné, music divas Dua Lipa, Honey Dijon, Solange Knowles, Debbie Harry, and supermodel icon Kate Moss, among others.

Click through to see celebrity sartorial slays at the Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show ….