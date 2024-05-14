Latrice Royale, whose real name is Timothy Wilcots, has earned a huge following thanks to his appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Royale first came to prominence on season four in 2012, where she placed fourth. She then appeared on the first (2012) and fourth (2018) seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

More recently, Royale was cast as one of the queens on the HBO series, We’re Here. She, Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall and Priyanka replaced original hosts Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka.

Even before Drag Race, Wilcots cultivated Royale and established a following in the clubs and cabaret bars. Born February 12, 1972, he was raised in Compton, Los Angeles. He first performed as Royale in the mid-90s at the Copa Night Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and his career snowballed from there.

The night they met

At the end of 2012, Royale met Christopher Hamblin, a talented pianist, performer and vocal coach when Hamblin went to see her perform a show in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“Somehow I managed to grab her attention that night,” Hamblin later explained. “She started flirting, like drag queens do, and I didn’t really think that much about it, and was just kind of sassy back. She’s always said I wasn’t scared.”

“Not scared at all,” Royale adds. “Anyone who can keep up with me on the sass radar, I’m very intrigued.”

She invited Hamblin back to her hotel room, where they ended up staying up all night talking. The connection was instant.

They quickly hit it off and love blossomed. On their 11th anniversary a few months back, Hamblin posted some photos of their early days together.

“11 years ago today, I met the love of my life. I can’t imagine it without @latriceroyale and can’t believe it’s been over a decade! Love you, babe.”

The on-stage proposal

Wilcots is a deeply spiritual person. Not many people know, in addition to being a larger-than-life drag personality, he’s also an ordained minister. This was touched upon on Drag Race in 2012, during an episode about same-sex marriage.

In 2013, after performing his first same-sex marriage as a minister, Wilcots clarified his thinking in an interview, saying, “For me, this is a unique situation; it is not the same situation as a man and a woman getting married. It’s a man and a man, and a woman and a woman getting married, and I think it is special and unique. So why not identify and celebrate it as something special and unique, and not lump it in with the same thing that has been going on for years?”

Whether his opinion has changed on this particular issue unclear. However, what’s known is he’s now a married man himself.

In 2016, Royale got down on one knee during a club appearance in Seattle to pop the question to Hamblin. The moment was captured on camera.

The couple wed in 2018.

Royale and Hamblin often share photos of themselves together on their social media. A couple of years ago, they posted a different, more candid video. It was about body positivity and learning to be comfortable in one’s own skin. They both stripped down to their underwear and talked about their relationships with their bodies and each other. It’s a beautiful, honest interview.

Both say that people don’t assume they’re a couple when they see them together. They also buck the gay trend of those gay couples who look like they’re twins. They discuss navigating life on the road, growing together spiritually, and moments of vulnerability.

It’s clear the two are deeply devoted to one another and bring both passion and emotional intelligence to the table and are both supportive of each other’s careers.

Check out some more photos of them together below…

Don't forget to share: