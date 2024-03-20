Jaymes Vaughan offers advice on knowing when you’ve found “the one”

Husbands Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan celebrated their second wedding anniversary yesterday. They married in 2022 in Mexico.

Bennett shot to attention in the 2004 movie Mean Girls. He’s since appeared in a slew of other movies, and presented TV shows such as Cake Wars.

Vaughan, a former Las Vegas Chippendale, first came to wider attention on The Amazing Race in 2012. This led to a presenting career on TV.

Bennett met Vaughan in 2016. Bennet was filming a segment for Celebrity Page to promote the Food Network reality show, Halloween Wars. Vaughan interviewed him and there was an immediate attraction. They met up again later that same day for their first date.

“I get to wake up every day with my best friend”

To mark their anniversary, Vaughan posted a touching tribute to Bennett on his Instagram.

“Two years ago today I got to marry my best friend. For as long as I can remember I used to dream about marrying my husband, and what it would feel like to find my forever person. Two years in I can honestly say it is way better than anything I ever dreamed of. I get to wake up every day with my best friend, my practical jokester, my soul mate.”

He then went on to share some insights from his own experiences.

“If I could be Dad for a second and offer just one thing I’ve learned about love, it’s this:

Don’t settle.

“Be open to love, but don’t settle. Wait until you find that person that it’s so obvious it practically hits you over the head. That person that it is so easy to just exist beside. That person that makes you feel like you can exhale. That person that makes you feel safe to be every part of yourself. That person that you’re excited to see even if you’ve just seen them 5 minutes ago. That person that feels like you’ve known them your whole life, when they show up…lock them down. That’s the one.”

“Love … never hurts you, in fact, it heals you”

Vaughan said that when younger, he’d struggled to seek healthy relationships.

“Growing up gay, so many hateful things got put into my head that really messed up what I thought love was, I thought love was supposed to hurt me…so I let it,” said Vaughan.

“Then, my person came along and slowly and carefully fixed all that…he showed me what love is actually supposed to be. It’s uplifting, it’s safe, it’s consistent…it never hurts you, in fact, it heals you.”

He ended by saying, “I love you @jonathandbennett, Happy Anniversary my Prince. Thank you for being my one. Forever.”

“The luckiest man alive”

Bennett, who’s currently appearing on Broadway in the show, Spamalot, also posted about the couple’s anniversary on Instagram.

“Two years ago today, we became Bennett Vaughan,” he said. “Two years ago today, I married my best friend. Two years ago today, we were surrounded by the people we love the most to celebrate. Two years ago today, I became the luckiest man alive.

“People ask what has changed since getting married? The answer, is everything. The world became brighter. I didn’t know it was possible to feel this loved and supported. Happy Year 2 @jaymesv – and we are just getting started…”

Bennett and Vaughan frequently post insights into their lives together on their social media. Bennett is fond of pranking Vaughan or filming him unaware.

Happy anniversary, guys! Here’s to many more adventures together.