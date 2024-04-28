tiktalk

Elton John’s iconic tribute, speaking in “gay voice” & Hunter’s new tattoo

Find out which RuPaul’s Drag Race episode is the best-reviewed ever, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Hunter got comfortable.

@xbellingham Replying to @bianca ☪︎ ♬ original sound – X. Tattoo

Alexis Lafarga got a new tattoo.

@alafarga Any chancr to take my shirt off 🙈 #fyp #parati ♬ original sound – alafarga

Céline Dion recalled the birth of My Heart Will Go On.

@voguemagazine Everyone knows the famous #Titanic song #MyHeartWillGoOn, but did you know that it almost didn’t happen? On the most recent episode of #LifeInLooks, Vogue France cover star #CelineDion ♬ original sound – Vogue

AsapScience guys Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown put on the gay voice.

@asapscience Limp wrist all the time (for safety) ft. @The Fitness Marshall ♬ original sound – AsapSCIENCE

Kylie Minogue praised season 16’s final Lip Sync for the Crown.

@gma “They were PADAMING” #KylieMinogue LOVED the final #NymphiaWind and #SapphiraCrystal lip sync 😍 #dragrace #padampadam #time100 #lipsync ♬ original sound – Good Morning America

Dylan Mulvaney did her best Charlotte York.

@dylanmulvaney Niche but felt right #sexandthecity #charlotteyork @Kristin Davis ♬ original sound – Dylan Mulvaney

Bryce Eberly and Colton Tran got ready for a night out.

@bryce_eberly 🤠🤠🤠 @Colton Tran #cowboycarter #jolene #lgbtqtiktok ♬ yall r weird under this sound.. – jeilyn 💤

Lesbian Visibility Week ruled supreme.

@queerty

Kicking off #LesbianVisibility Week in style! From #KristenStewart to #NiecyNash to TeganandSara, here are just a handful of our favorite ladies.????

? Summer – Instrumental – Devinney

Charlie Puth honored Elton John.

@warnermusic_x Charlie Puth’s tribute to Elton John and Bernie Taupin 💜 #charlieputh #eltonjohn #pbs #cover ♬ original sound – WMX

Armana Khan started HRT.

@armanawithaphatty today is day one of my start with HRT. i know my medical transition will most likely be the last straw for my biological family. i'm choosing me. #trans #lgbt ♬ original sound – ARMANA KHAN

And Jeff Carl picked up some plants.

@thomasdanielmusic the “one trip” king. happy spring yall 🤣 #funny #couple #plants #lgbt #flowers ♬ original sound – Thomas Daniel

