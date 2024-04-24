This naughty meme about tops & bottoms has Gay Twitter™ hotly divided with their positions

Nobody throws a party like the gays… but not everybody wants an invitation.
The latest discourse on Gay
It’s kind of like the hanky code, but for the Taylor Swift and TikTok generation.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Alongside a pic of different colored paper cups labeled with preferences like “Dom Top,” “Power Bottom,” and “Vers,” a user called @beyoncegarden ignited the flame with a simple question: “You just arrived at the party. which cup are you grabbing?”
Unsurprisingly, the post –– which has since been viewed more than 1.6 million times –– was enough to get the girls talking.
The responses ranged from shameless expressions of self-identified topdom, to hilarious questions from the colorblind, to the proposal of a Disney character cup system.
(If Dumbo is bottom and Beauty and the Beast is top, what does that make Snow White and the Seven Dwarves?)
Check it out…
blue & that’s the night😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BFp47rSjCE— Mdagodd 🐍 (@mcoop_) April 23, 2024
All things considered, it seems the LGBTQ+ community’s willingness to talk about sex may be rubbing off on the culture at large.
At the very least, the idea of preferring to be a top or a bottom is becoming less taboo.
Rihanna proudly proclaimed she was a “bottom, of course” when asked in an interview for her Savage X Fenty line and former heterosexual Disney actor (and OnlyFans creator) Dan Benson is been extremely candid about occasionally opting for the bottom bunk.
Plus, social media continues to embrace the tradition of “Fem Top Fall” and queer celebs like David Archuleta and Lil Nas X are getting more comfortable addressing the question publicly.
Related:
10 queer celebs who have gotten VERY candid about bottoming
These LGBTQ+ celebs have, erm, opened up about bottoming.
But that doesn’t mean everyone was gung ho about snagging a cup and spilling the tea.
The biggest critiques came from those who concerned that the LGBTQ+ community might be too obsessed with sex. (And a questionable number of users saying they needed a “Virgin” goblet.)
I'm dropping a Bible on this table and leaving— Drew Flores (@rawtism69) April 23, 2024
I don’t like random people touching me I’ll just bring my Seagrams pic.twitter.com/hmPgkiITSi— NICKI SON LIL ROMAN 🌈 (@LILROMANXDRAPS) April 22, 2024
It would be one thing if the meme was just a concept, but as previously circulated iterations revealed, these types of gay parties do exist IRL.
That being said, the LGBTQ+ community’s willingness –– or lack thereof –– to place themselves into categories affects a lot more than just the comments section.
The same dichotomy can be seen in searchable filters for position on dating apps like Grindr and Scruff. Not to mention the color-coded handkerchiefs of the ’70s and ’80s.
But as we address societal stigmas around being the receiving partner or expectations placed upon the givers, maybe it’s not such a bad thing that people are comfortable letting others know what they want.
After all, global concerns that the world is only “full of bottoms” have proven to be greatly exaggerated. According to a Statista study in France, 29% of gay men identified as versatile while 19% called themselves strict bottoms and 16% referred to themselves as only tops.
At the end of the day, going to a party, opening up about your sexual preferences, and even weighing in on viral discourse should all be consensual choices.
And whether you’re drinking the vers-top juice or bringing your own Stanley Cup to prevent any confusion, it’s just nice to be invited to the
unhinged conversation party!
Check out more of our favorite social media reactions below.
No side representation? pic.twitter.com/OOj9GhPOdq— miss no hips (@VANILLAJYCE) April 23, 2024
One Comment
Bosch
No cup for sides?