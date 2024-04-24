This naughty meme about tops & bottoms has Gay Twitter™ hotly divided with their positions

Nobody throws a party like the gays… but not everybody wants an invitation.

The latest discourse on Gay Twitter X revolves around an extremely silly (and previously recycled) prompt about attending a function… where you chose your cup based on your sexual position.

It’s kind of like the hanky code, but for the Taylor Swift and TikTok generation.

Alongside a pic of different colored paper cups labeled with preferences like “Dom Top,” “Power Bottom,” and “Vers,” a user called @beyoncegarden ignited the flame with a simple question: “You just arrived at the party. which cup are you grabbing?”

Unsurprisingly, the post –– which has since been viewed more than 1.6 million times –– was enough to get the girls talking.

you just arrived at the party. which cup are you grabbing?? pic.twitter.com/jrOSJDEnbs — ??????? (@beyoncegarden) April 22, 2024

The responses ranged from shameless expressions of self-identified topdom, to hilarious questions from the colorblind, to the proposal of a Disney character cup system.

(If Dumbo is bottom and Beauty and the Beast is top, what does that make Snow White and the Seven Dwarves?)

Check it out…

as a colorblind bottom not being able to tell the difference between the Tops and Dom Tops could be fun ? https://t.co/ky19hDOFDP — ClaraBingBong (@clarabingbong) April 23, 2024

The stack with the least taken obviously. I got range so balance is key https://t.co/yyFCC2jDgP pic.twitter.com/XnlsxTzRaQ — Ezriwin? (@ThePuzzleBox1) April 23, 2024

And what if I told you I brought my own cups? https://t.co/Hf5nuoZh5h pic.twitter.com/zcRzO4VTMG — Tim Popp, Six, Squish, Uh uh… (@popphits) April 23, 2024

All things considered, it seems the LGBTQ+ community’s willingness to talk about sex may be rubbing off on the culture at large.

At the very least, the idea of preferring to be a top or a bottom is becoming less taboo.

Rihanna proudly proclaimed she was a “bottom, of course” when asked in an interview for her Savage X Fenty line and former heterosexual Disney actor (and OnlyFans creator) Dan Benson is been extremely candid about occasionally opting for the bottom bunk.

Plus, social media continues to embrace the tradition of “Fem Top Fall” and queer celebs like David Archuleta and Lil Nas X are getting more comfortable addressing the question publicly.

But that doesn’t mean everyone was gung ho about snagging a cup and spilling the tea.

The biggest critiques came from those who concerned that the LGBTQ+ community might be too obsessed with sex. (And a questionable number of users saying they needed a “Virgin” goblet.)

Leaving the party bc yall are so boring to statically label yourselves like this and there’s probably zero trans people at this party https://t.co/8cuPHES5bM — ???? (@_tinycherub) April 23, 2024

i'm having my mom pick me up actually https://t.co/mUQFCKJ7ke — Alex Rocca (@AlexDRocca) April 22, 2024

I'm dropping a Bible on this table and leaving — Drew Flores (@rawtism69) April 23, 2024

I don’t like random people touching me I’ll just bring my Seagrams pic.twitter.com/hmPgkiITSi — NICKI SON LIL ROMAN 🌈 (@LILROMANXDRAPS) April 22, 2024

It would be one thing if the meme was just a concept, but as previously circulated iterations revealed, these types of gay parties do exist IRL.

That being said, the LGBTQ+ community’s willingness –– or lack thereof –– to place themselves into categories affects a lot more than just the comments section.

The same dichotomy can be seen in searchable filters for position on dating apps like Grindr and Scruff. Not to mention the color-coded handkerchiefs of the ’70s and ’80s.

What is this obsession with having people drink out of cups color coded to their sexual positions? Its some of the tackiest shit I’ve ever seen! pic.twitter.com/IfoSuojzM6 — Gizelle Bryant’s Neck (@RocBoiP) July 4, 2022

But as we address societal stigmas around being the receiving partner or expectations placed upon the givers, maybe it’s not such a bad thing that people are comfortable letting others know what they want.

After all, global concerns that the world is only “full of bottoms” have proven to be greatly exaggerated. According to a Statista study in France, 29% of gay men identified as versatile while 19% called themselves strict bottoms and 16% referred to themselves as only tops.

At the end of the day, going to a party, opening up about your sexual preferences, and even weighing in on viral discourse should all be consensual choices.

And whether you’re drinking the vers-top juice or bringing your own Stanley Cup to prevent any confusion, it’s just nice to be invited to the unhinged conversation party!

Check out more of our favorite social media reactions below.

where’s the ‘just happy to be invited’ cup https://t.co/moxnaGmiQN — Jack (@jaqscrutches) April 23, 2024

Anyone else think it’s low key gay that the cups are rainbow colored? https://t.co/jl7LhLwYPL — ? ?????? ?????? ??? ???? ? ?? (@tonyhawktruther) April 23, 2024

I reject the system, I knock down all the cups https://t.co/ZCFcnrcCaT — Renlau (@rens_twi) April 23, 2024

No side representation? pic.twitter.com/OOj9GhPOdq — miss no hips (@VANILLAJYCE) April 23, 2024

Uhh where’s the cup my boyfriend and I can use for “Happily Taken”? ? https://t.co/ombYXiPWEE — mitchell (@twitcheII) April 23, 2024

This is submissive top erasure and I'm tired of it https://t.co/5Vj3EsilKl — nervousfox.bsky.social ????????? (@nervousyoungfox) April 23, 2024

Me: sorry, this is the wrong room for morning report. https://t.co/WmUGYKv68Y — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) April 23, 2024