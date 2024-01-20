Antoni gets wet, gay beanies & ‘The Traitors’: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

Is everyone OK? Do we all know what day it is? Have you been drinking water?

There’s something about a short work week that feels disorienting. Although the weekend arrives that much sooner, so maybe it’s best to not question the calendar’s mechanics.

That being said, LGBTQ+ news managed a full week’s worth of queerness, despite the holiday weekend. It started on Monday with an exceptionally gay Emmys night. (For the record, all of us are Jennifer Coolidge’s evil gays.)

Then, Lil Nas X apologized to the conservatives for the first time in his life, Madonna partially reignited the Gaga fan wars, and Jersey’s Mikes accidentally unleashed a firestorm of sub thirst with a single tweet. We also learned an unauthorized Richard Simmons biopic might be in the works.

Oh yeah, and a bunch of guys want to build a brand new Fire Island. Good luck with that.

Additionally, our social media feeds have been filled with cute guys, awards show buzz, winter wear, and a pervasive new reality show that’s already inspired exhaustive discourse on Gay Twitter X. (More on that later.)

Crank up the heater, cancel your plans, and get ready to find some new faves. Here are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week….

1. A nice warm beanie

Image Credit: Etsy

Forget what Cardi B preached –– a hoe does, in fact, get cold. And while I love a baseball hat or hooded jacket, nothing keeps your noggin warm like a beanie. The right selection can protect those ears from frostbite and double as an indoor fashion statement. That being said, you can only wear a winter hat so many seasons before you start looking like some kid from A Christmas Story.

If your go-to is bordering on stocking-hat status, I recommend freshening up your wardrobe with something from Etsy. They’ve got options, whether you want basic (with multi-colored, crocheted options starting at $17.99), understated and satirical (like this Gap parody in a variety of colors for $34.15), or honest like the Gay & Tired Beanie ($30). Whatever you do, just stay away from puff balls.

2. The Ultimate Best Actress Coloring Book

Image Credit: Amazon / Instagram @austinblakemays

The Academy hasn’t yet released this year’s nominees, but that hasn’t stopped me from catching full-blown award-show fever. After the one-two-three punch of the Golden Globes, Emmys, and Critics Choice Awards, I only want to talk Film, with a capital F.

Between Margot, Lily, and Emma, lead actress will be a tough category for voters –– and uninvolved gays who needlessly stress about these things. Thankfully, you can unwind with the Ultimate Best Actress Coloring Book ($14.99 on Amazon), featuring past winners like Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, and Julia Roberts. These leading ladies were drawn with loving detail by queer artist Austin Blake Mays, whose devotion to the girls is well-documented on Instagram.

3. The Traitors Season 2

Somehow, a mafia-styled competition show based in a castle, hosted by Alan Cumming, and comprised of reality TV stars has become appointment television. And honestly, I can’t imagine my life without it.

The Traitors –– whose second season is streaming on Peacock, with new episodes dropping Thursdays –– pits a secret team of “traitors” against a house of “faithfuls,” who must successfully vote their opponents out to win. What sets the show apart is its flawless cast: competitive Survivor winners, unassuming Real Housewives stars, Big Brother heavyweights, and even a former member of Parliament. The smorgasbord of personalities means camp-filled chaos in every scene, Cumming serves only lewks, and I’m going to say it right now: I’m Team Phaedra.

4. Gay Bookmarks

Image Credit: Etsy

OK, I’ll admit it: I’ve always been that lousy book owner who dog-ears. My plethora of paperbacks is filled with creased corners and spoiled spines. But it’s a new year and I’m trying to do better! That’s why I’ve been obsessed with finding the perfect bookmark –– and putting these barbaric behaviors behind me.

Thankfully, there’s plenty of choices for fellow bookworms looking to better treat their tomes. For saucy smut readers, there’s a wooden “Spread Those Pages” option ($17.98 on Etsy). Those who would rather be watching TV can snag an aluminum Golden Girls piece for $12. And if you’re nose deep in a handful of volumes, this rainbow assortment ($2.75 – $8.50) should cover it.

5. Reneé Rapp going unhinged on the Mean Girls press tour

Reneé Rapp not knowing who Kylie Minogue is as an artist but knowing her for her wines is actually hilarious to me ? pic.twitter.com/DPAqLhJyI8 — Román (@roman_chavarria) January 17, 2024

Reneé Rapp isn’t just Mean Girls‘ next-gen Regina George. She’s also the Gen-Z, unapologetic, and refreshingly non-media-trained future. That might be why the bisexual performer’s recent interviews can’t stop going viral.

First, she called out Jo Koy’s misogynistic Globes jokes and told Andy Cohen she’s “ageist.” Then, when asked by BuzzFeed whether she’d rather go to school now or in the 2000s, Rapp replied: “Well, I’m gay, so I’m gonna go with now.” (She spilled.)

But her most controversial moment? Revealing she wasn’t familiar with gay icon Kylie Minogue‘s music… only her wine brand. I, for one, appreciate the honesty –– and at least Kylie is getting her coin somewhere!

6. Mason Jar Indoor Herb Garden

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

I can hardly keep a houseplant alive, let alone a full-on garden. (Plant gays, I envy you!) However, these Mason Jar Indoor Herb Gardens –– $20 at Uncommon Goods –– take the guesswork out of green thumbery. Using a hydroponic system, the rustic-looking jars only require water in a reservoir and a sunny window. You can grow basil, cilantro, mint, parsley, or rosemary –– and if all else fails, you’ve got a new water cup.

7. Still Life of Queer Joy Art Print

Image Credit: Urban Outfitters

Non-binary artist Lindsey Cherek Waller creates still life paintings that envision “a future beyond binaries –– encouraging us to take up space, embrace play, and imagine the possibilities to construct a better world.”

This print, available framed or unframed at Urban Outfitters for $24 – $299 depending on size, is both silly and intriguing. I’ve never seen inanimate objects that looked so carefree and queer. Plus, I’ve always wanted cowboy boots.

8. Rihanna coming out as a bottom

With an unapologetic aesthetic and bops like “B*tch Better Have My Money” and “S&M,” I always thought Rihanna gave off “dom” vibes. But, as the singer-turned-beauty-empress recently revealed: she’s a “bottom, of course.”

Does RiRi fully understand the complexities of the top or bottom/dominant and submissive spectrum or the cavalier ways they’re used to characterize energies online? Probably not. But it doesn’t matter, she’s rich.

9. Trader Joe’s Buffalo Chicken Dip

Image Credit: Trader Joe’s

It’s not every day that a dip changes your life, although I’ve tasted a few truffle sauces that made spiritual impact. Regardless, I could wax poetic about the Trader Joe’s Buffalo Chicken Dip –– available in-store for $4.99 –– for the rest of my life. The specialty grocer has perfected the tang to cheese to spice ratio with a hint of cayenne and bite-sized pieces of chicken. (They’ve even got a vegan option.) I don’t know who Joe is, but he’s got hotness down pat.

You can heat it up for tortilla chips on NFL Drag Race nights. You can eat it cold with veggies for a snack. And you can even eat a spoonful to chase down the Lactaid you’ll need after consuming it.

10. Antoni Porowski on the beach

A freshly single Antoni Porowski posting a toned and tanned thirst trap is like Chicken Soup for the Gay Soul –– and very effective promotion for the new season of Queer Eye.

Need I say more?

