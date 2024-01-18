This Jersey Mike’s tweet accidentally summoned sub bottoms across Gay Twitter™

Is anyone else craving a sandwich all of the sudden?

In the latest instance of unintentional social-media horniness, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s got more than they bargained for after one of their posts reached Gay Twitter X.

On the surface, their ploy for engagement was innocuous enough: “If you were a sub, what sub would you be?”

If you were a sub, what sub would you be? — Jersey Mike's Subs (@jerseymikes) January 17, 2024

It was likely an invite for followers to champion their favorite combos, like the Original Italian, Stickball Special, or the Super Sub. (LOL.)

But come on! They had to know what they were doing, right? Someone get the gay social-media intern on the phone.

Nevertheless, it didn’t take long for LGBTQ+ users and submissives alike to find the post (which has received 1.1 million-plus views) and run with it like the good boys and girls they are .

…i mean a turkey club ? — charles r. davis (@charizardavis) January 17, 2024

True subs are just there to be used and nothing else https://t.co/DJEpwpcM6U — The Jay Agenda (@JayJurden) January 17, 2024

feminized sissy slutball marinara mike’s way with mayo no tomatoes https://t.co/EiGtRE1MXs — Evil Rodney (@SkinnyTuna) January 17, 2024

The sub discussion also provided a good opportunity to revisit some of our favorite bottoms sandwich lovers of the past few years, including part-time top Troye Sivan and Jonathan Bailey, who certainly showcased his taste for foot longs in Fellow Travelers.

Surprisingly enough, an influx of Supernatural fans also chimed in with mentions of Jensen Ackles’ character Dean Winchester, an apparent bratty sub. (No idea what that’s about, but we’re intrigued.)

They set this up and I can't ignore it. https://t.co/YWueUfqF5m pic.twitter.com/XOejBogK1e — Noël ? (@followsthebees) January 17, 2024

Still, a few doms Good Samaritans did their best to warn Jersey Mike’s of the impending flood of innuendos, going as far as discipling the brand using its “government name” –– New Jersey Michael.

New Jersey Michael this is low hanging fruit https://t.co/hFoZcoOMTN — BryBry (@BigGayDog) January 17, 2024

This ain't gonna go how you think Mike — Hobie Brown (@HumansPersonOh) January 17, 2024

That being said, this isn’t the first time that Jersey Mike’s has baited the gays with visions of meat.

Apparently, the brand once tweeted “How do you top your sub?” according to a viral meme.

(Although there’s no record of the original post on X anymore, their account wrote “How would you top it?” alongside a pic of condiments back in 2018, which is… not much better.)

Then again, their social media manager might just be following a marketing trend of getting gay –– and unhinged –– online.

Remember when Pabst Blue Ribbon went AWOL and tweeted, “Not drinking this January? Try eating ass.” (The brand eventually deleted the post and apologized for “poor judgment.”)

And even more recently, Vaseline inadvertently posted hole on main while trying to advertise a healing jelly product. Oop!

Double entendres aside, the best response was one that sidestepped BDSM entirely to recall one of the most unhinged news stories of last year: the Titanic submersible.

(“Imploded & lying at the bottom of the ocean,” @d0ntaeme wrote in response.)

imploded & lying at the bottom of the ocean https://t.co/viLYL1HK0A pic.twitter.com/MtCyl5KImq — Dontae Mears (@d0ntaeme) January 17, 2024

Will Jersey Mike’s eventually cave to the horniness and delete the post, as a means of shutting up Gay Twitter X and avoiding hole pics?

Only time will tell, but at least we know every sub at the shop will be treated prepared Mike’s Way®.

More importantly, we’re just biding our time until a sandwich competitor weighs in.

Is Jimmy John a dom or sub? And where do the Potbelly’s pigs factor in? We need answers!

At least Potbelly’s didn’t ask this because they’d get wrecked https://t.co/Wz74esfveG — Irene Adler Apologist (@DazzlerAOA) January 17, 2024

Check out more hilarious (and horny) responses from social-media gays below.

Soft top/Philly cheesesteak https://t.co/pLgBU9NbvR — Matt vs. the relentlessness of entropy (@mcs_phd) January 17, 2024

a loud, verbal one who whimpers https://t.co/MrDfvoQHwb — dilly dallie (@basic_d4d) January 17, 2024

Please Sir Mike may I have your 12 inches https://t.co/2XpZwFW3pw — Duncan Idahoe (@_duncanidahoe) January 17, 2024

Well? Michael asked you a question. https://t.co/fMTMiodnqB — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) January 17, 2024

I love learning about kink from brands https://t.co/15Ow599Bdd — Messy Jesus (@BokononsProphet) January 17, 2024

buy me a drink first and we’ll go from there https://t.co/AynzYd3alG — Scott Free (@misterscottfree) January 17, 2024