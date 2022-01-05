Beer brand blames “poor judgment” for tweet encouraging folk to try “eating ass”

A beer brand has apologized for a series of x-rated tweets welcoming in the new year. The tweets have now been deleted. Pabst Brewing Company said the tweets were down to “poor judgment” from one particular employee and the matter was being dealt with internally.

The tweets were posted on Monday morning (Jan. 3). One was addressed to those giving up liquor for the month, and said, “Not drinking this January? Try eating ass!”

When one Twitter user replied, asking “PBR or ass? What’s the difference?”, the Pabst account replied, “Ask your mom.” And then in a follow-up tweet, “And dad.”

Another user suggested they change the brand name from Pabst Blue Ribbon to Pabst Blue Rimmin’. Pabst responded, “Yep”.

The tweets were all deleted within a matter of hours.

“We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets. The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates,” Nick Reely, vice president of marketing, said in a statement to Adweek.

“In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.”

PBR is one of the biggest brewing companies in the US, with around 30 brands under its name, besides its signature Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Of course, before being deleted, many other Twitter users took screenshots.

Pabst Blue Ribbon has an aggressive, new social media campaign for the new year. Or a disgruntled employee who still has their password. pic.twitter.com/6kEu4HIlCT — Steve Warne (@TSNSteve) January 3, 2022

taken from us too soon. RIP pic.twitter.com/cI6tcd2ru8 — amy b (@arb) January 3, 2022

They said queer rights in this tweet alone — And I Oop (@WonhosJuicyPecs) January 4, 2022

For posterity. Or posteriority, I suppose pic.twitter.com/YFLt4ILVB3 — Punky Jewster (@fucknoshitfuck) January 4, 2022

They employee who posted it has somehow been fired. This is the most on-brand advertising I’ve ever seen & their most successful in years. My grandfather & I are now boycotting until this marketing genius is made CEO of PBR where they belong. — Nope (@_A_Nope) January 4, 2022

Some poor young intern being fired, yelling at her now ex-boss “THIS IS WHAT YOU WANTED” — Avishai ✡ Weinberger (@avishaiw) January 4, 2022

