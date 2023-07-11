Vaseline shows hole in one of the wildest brand tweets we’ve ever seen

Image Credit: Getty Images

Social media these days is pure anarchy, especially on Twitter where James Bond villain Elon Musk has tanked things so astoundingly that it feels like The Purge—a lawless land overrun by conspiracy-spouting Blue Checks and NSFW bots.

So perhaps that helps explain this latest bout of “brands acting up on Twitter,” a tradition that includes Burger King’s top and bottom Pride Whoopers and Nutter Butter nutting all over everything.

Otherwise, we can’t figure out why Vaseline—the 150+ year old brand of petroleum jelly-based products—thought they could post this and not get people riled up:

Yup, Vaseline just posted hole(s)!

What was intended to be a simple social ad promoting their signature Healing Jelly became something wildly suggestive thanks to their choice of graphics: Two puckered-up donuts sitting side-by-side.

It’s meant to tout the glow you can give you skin by “slugging”—a skincare practice wherein you trap moisture with an occlusive moisturizer such as Vaseline—but we can’t get over these visuals.

We’re no doctors, but the wrinkles on the inside of that brown cake donut sure do make it look like… well, you get it. And it doesn’t help that the liquid-y, pearly-white glaze on the confection beside it calls to mind a certain bodily fluid.

Should we be censoring this?

Source Image: Vaseline

You may say, “get your mind out of the gutter!,” but we’re not the only ones to notice. On Facebook, the post has garnered over 200 comments and 1.8K shares (exponentially more than anything else they’ve posted of late), with folks reacting in equal parts horror and delight.

“So that’s how I fix my… my issue. THANKS! Lemme call up the fellas and plan out my weekend!!,” one commenter jokes. Plenty of others remarked that Vaseline “knows exactly what they’re doing” with the post.

But… do they know? The jury’s still out on that one, though we can guarantee they’ve seen the shocked responses. Over on Instagram, comments are disabled on the post all-together, and it appears replies were turned off on Twitter earlier today after enough people chimed in.

Thankfully, a few replies still exist, in addition to a number of quote-tweets. Like on Facebook, the tweet has far more engagement than anything else the brand has posted in quite some time. So, accident or not, we’re pretty sure Vaseline doesn’t mind that they’ve cause all of the ruckus.

Here are just a few of our favorite reactions from Gay Twitter™ and beyond:

