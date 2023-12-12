Jewish dating app Lox Club’s TikTok gives gay intern Dylan Kevitch the starring role he deserves

Move over, The Office –– there’s a new must-see workplace comedy rife with hijinks, hookups, and hilarity.

But it’s not on streaming, television, or even YouTube.

It’s on Jewish dating app Lox Club’s TikTok page… and you’re going to want to spend the rest of Hanukkah catching up.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Lox Club is a Raya-esque app billed as “a members club for Jew-ish ppl with ridiculously high standards.” (Even Timothée Chalamet was reportedly spotted amongst its members last year.)

While the club welcomes both Jewish and non-Jewish users, you’ll have to apply, get accepted by the team, and pay a membership fee before you can start swiping.

Still, we’re more interested in what the hell is happening on their TikTok account.

In a series of voyeuristic, mockumentary-styled videos –– typically taken during Zoom meetings –– the staff works through HR mishaps, accidental nude cameos, and painful Friday night meetings with deadpan seriousness.

Lox Club’s winking (and likely staged) videos have garnered their account millions of views and nearly 19,000 followers.

But naturally, gay “intern” Dylan Kevitch is the breakout star.

Watch.

Over the years, “gay intern” has become one of the internet’s favorite tropes –– from Harry Styles‘ horny Sara Lee social manager on Saturday Night Live, to Benny Drama’s Gen-Z alter-ego Kooper.

However, after watching Dylan –– who is founder Adam Kevitch’s cousin –– snap nudes in the bathroom, quote Real Housewives religiously, and show up hungover on a Wednesday, we’re dubbing him The Supreme.

And is he really as over-the-top IRL? Hell yass.

As he tells Queerty, “The day in the life as a ‘gay intern’ at Lox Club feels like royalty. I can do absolutely no wrong, and basically everyone is jealous.”

Werk!

So, what does a gay intern twerking at the club have to do with a dating app exactly?

Well, it’s certainly good marketing for the nearly one-in-ten Jewish Americans who identify as LGBTQ+ and other young singles looking for a new app to try out.

Also, it’s incredibly entertaining. (In fact, one commented even confessed, “I’m in a relationship and don’t need Lox Club but followed for the content aka Dylan.”)

Perhaps a flamboyant slacker who cries like Kim Kardashian is the hero we didn’t know we needed.

Although, being the face of a dating app’s TikTok has its pitfalls. Namely, hate comments like, “The intern has a flat ass.” (Of course, Dylan’s reaction was documented in hilarious detail.)

“I just constantly was walking around thinking people were just looking at my ass,” he says through tears in one clip, which has received over 3.5 million views.

“No one likes being told they have a flat ass,” a co-worker reassures him. “I’ve been there, if that makes you feel better.” LOL.

(Fittingly, the video is captioned “Our intern missed a week of work because of a mean comment.”)

Furthermore, the internet is eating it up.

Comments range from disbelief –– “Is this real life?” –– to appreciation –– “I want the sitcom with them.” –– to misguided sympathy: “My hubby has a v flat ass and he is ok w that. You will get there,” one user writes. Poor guy!

Additionally, other TikToks show Dylan vom on cam after being asked for a Google Doc and drop $18,000 of company cash on a Birkin. (“It’s basically like getting into college but for a bag,” he explains. Iconique!)

What’s more, Dylan isn’t the only queer employee causing chaos.

In another video, HR manager Sam confesses to a bathroom hookup with a dude who saw the company’s viral content. “It was pretty awesome,” he says.

How do we get a job here?!

However, as anyone who’s shared an office with more than one LGBTQ+ person knows, there’s never a short supply of drama when the gays are around.

And honestly, the feud between Sam and Dylan –– who fake quit after the two logged on both wearing navy blue tees –– might rival The Office‘s Jim and Dwight.

(Though the shadiest moment has got to be when Dylan appears to say he’d “rather stick my penis in a beehive than receive a Slack from Sam.”)

For his part, Kevitch admits that while Lox Club “[needs] cameras on us all the time from how unhinged we are,” the gay beef isn’t that serious. (“Sam is my favorite person in real life,” he explains.)

So, is any work actually getting done?

Lox Club certainly has its fair share of offline success stories, like Alexa and Jesse, who recently spoke to its CEO about meeting on the app and getting engaged.

And as for Dylan –– who fans are calling “the real life David from Schitt’s Creek” –– he’s doing his best and entertaining the world. When he shows up on time, that is.

“It feels so iconic to be everyone’s favorite intern [on TikTok],” he says. “I hope to inspire gay interns to make everyone feel like ‘This is the intern’s world, and we are all just living in it.'”

Mazel tov indeed!

Check out more of our favorite gay AF moments from Lox Club’s TikTok below.