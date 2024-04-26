Madonna enters MCU, Manu Ríos & André Lamoglia reunite in Mexico, Melania’s latest grift

TGIF! It’s finally Friday. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…
AHOY, MATEYS!: Everyone became obsessed with the queer pirates of Black Sails now that the adventure drama is streaming on Netflix. [Read more]
CUP WARS: This naughty meme about tops and bottoms had Gay
PATRICK AND IVAN 4EVER: Élite boyfriends Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia reunited in Mexico and it was as hot as you’d imagine. 🔥 🔥 🔥
NEW DADDIES ALERT: Fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and his husband Marco Maestri welcomed twins. 👶 👶 [Read more]
BIRTHDAY BOY: Jonathan Bailey turned 36! 🎂 [Read more]
TRAILER PARK: Deadpool & Wolverine leaned even deeper and deeper into homoerotica—with an assist from Madonna!
CASH GRAB: As her 77-year-old husband burns through his fortune, ex-FLOTUS Melania Trump announced a new grift to try and recoup the losses. [Read more]
OPEN SECRET: NBA star Michael Porter Jr. spilled the tea on NBA players having sex with other men. [Read more]
CLARK KENT VIBES: ’90s hunk Johnathon Schaech’s bodybuilder physique had the gays in a daddy chokehold. 🥵
TEACHABLE MOMENT: Kevin Hart credited Wanda Sykes for helping him understand why his past homophobic jokes were damaging. [Read more]
IN QUOTES: Ugly Betty star Mark Indelicato opened up about having his sexuality scrutinized as a teen: “It wasn’t anyone’s business.” [Read more]
THE QUEERTY INTERVIEW: Queerty’s Entertainment Editor Cameron Scheetz sat down with Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist to talk all about their new film Challengers.