Madonna enters MCU, Manu Ríos & André Lamoglia reunite in Mexico, Melania’s latest grift

TGIF! It’s finally Friday. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

AHOY, MATEYS!: Everyone became obsessed with the queer pirates of Black Sails now that the adventure drama is streaming on Netflix. [Read more]

CUP WARS: This naughty meme about tops and bottoms had Gay Twitter X™ hotly divided with their positions. [Read more]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

PATRICK AND IVAN 4EVER: Élite boyfriends Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia reunited in Mexico and it was as hot as you’d imagine. 🔥 🔥 🔥

what you were all waiting for ?

Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia! ? pic.twitter.com/Ic3bIqFbt0 — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) April 22, 2024

NEW DADDIES ALERT: Fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and his husband Marco Maestri welcomed twins. 👶 👶 [Read more]

BIRTHDAY BOY: Jonathan Bailey turned 36! 🎂 [Read more]

TRAILER PARK: Deadpool & Wolverine leaned even deeper and deeper into homoerotica—with an assist from Madonna!

CASH GRAB: As her 77-year-old husband burns through his fortune, ex-FLOTUS Melania Trump announced a new grift to try and recoup the losses. [Read more]

OPEN SECRET: NBA star Michael Porter Jr. spilled the tea on NBA players having sex with other men. [Read more]

CLARK KENT VIBES: ’90s hunk Johnathon Schaech’s bodybuilder physique had the gays in a daddy chokehold. 🥵

TEACHABLE MOMENT: Kevin Hart credited Wanda Sykes for helping him understand why his past homophobic jokes were damaging. [Read more]

IN QUOTES: Ugly Betty star Mark Indelicato opened up about having his sexuality scrutinized as a teen: “It wasn’t anyone’s business.” [Read more]

THE QUEERTY INTERVIEW: Queerty’s Entertainment Editor Cameron Scheetz sat down with Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist to talk all about their new film Challengers.