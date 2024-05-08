Image Credits: Instagram, @darnellappling (left) | Alexander Skarsgård via Getty Images (center) | Omar Apollo via Getty Images (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Culture Catch-Up

STUD: LGBTQ+ ally and kink positive daddy Alexander Skarsgård has been tapped to play a queer biker gang leader who takes a shy young man (Harry Potter‘s Harry Melling) as his new submissive in the upcoming “fun and filthy romance” Pillion. Glad to see Hollywood is adapting our naughty fan fiction now! [Variety]

BARBIE DREAM HOME: After turning a rundown Palm Springs hotel into the pretty pink getaway of our dreams, All Star queen Trixie Mattel & husband David Silver are taking their renovating skills to their own historic Hollywood home in Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, and here’s your first look at their new digs. [EW]

DEMON TWUNK: Ooh, the stars turned it out this week at the annual Met Gala, but even the most elegant of events needs a little gay chaos, no? Thankfully, singer Omar Apollo delivered, especially in the TikTok from fashion brand Loewe, as seen below [INTO]

BUT IS IT FASHION?: But Apollo was just one of many LGBTQ+ celebs who turned it out on “fashion’s biggest night.” The theme of this year’s Met Gala was “The Garden Of Time,” which is appropriate because so many queer stars blossomed in stunning looks. [Queerty]

AUTO-FICTION: Iconic queer auteur John Waters had us all worried this week after news broke he was in a car crash in his Baltimore hometown, but the “Pope of Trash” released a statement sharing he was a-OK, thank god Divine. [The Baltimore Banner]

GRAB A TOWEL: The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is this week, and we can’t help but be a little biased toward Years & Years singer/It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander, representing England with his song “Dizzy.” Early preview photos of his performance tease an erotic, dystopian locker room theme. Yes, please! [Outsports]

Image Credit: Corinne Cumming / EBU

OUT ON SCREEN: NYC’s renowned LGBTQ+ film festival Newfest just announced programming for its summer Pride series, and its a gag, featuring new projects featuring Julio Torres, Aubrey Plaza, Cole Doman, Elliot Page, and a new doc about Fire Island, A House Is Not A Disco [Newfest]

ON THE SAME PAGE: And speaking of Elliot Page, the Time100 honoree recently shared a beautiful story about coming out to his The Umbrella Academy showrunner as trans, and his reaction has us tearing up! [LGBTQNation]

POP EMERGENCY: Attention all Little Monsters and Kindness Punks: THIS IS NOT A DRILL! (And it’s not another Nurtec ad either!) Mother monster Lady Gaga is finally—finally!—giving us the concert special from her 2022 Chromatica Ball tour, and it’s heading to Max on May 25!

THREE’S COMPANY: Netflix’s reality series Selling The OC lit up the internet this past week thanks to a clip of some messy queer drama that was all he-said, she-said, he-tried-to-invite-me-to-have-a-threeway-with-his-wife. It’s a lot to digest, but we’ve got the tea—and the lowdown on hunky bi cast member Sean Palmieri. [Queerty]

WORKING OVERTIME: The legendary stars of 1980 comedy classic 9 To 5—Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda—are set to reunite for the Hollywood premiere of the documentary Still Working 9 To 5, about the film’s impact and the ongoing struggle for equality in the workplace. [Deadline]

IT’S A GAG: Influential indie filmmaker Quentin Lee has gathered up some of the best and brightest of LA’s queer comedy scene for Laugh Proud, a new comedy special arriving just in time for Pride (in select theaters May 17; VOD on May 30), featuring veteran comic Jason Stuart, intersex comedian Seven Graham & more!

SUPERHERO BOOTS: A first look at our new “Clark Kent” David Corenswet (the hunky actor previously seen in Ryan Murphy series Hollywood & The Politician) in his Superman suit has inspired an interesting conversation: Is there a “manly” way to get dressed? [INTO]

FAMILY FILM: Are you ready to have your heart warmed? Good Luck To You, Leo Grande filmmaker Sophie Hyde is hard at work on her next feature, Jimpa, about the bond between a gay grandfather (John Lithgow) and his trans-nonbinary teen grandkid (Aud Mason-Hyde), also starring the great Olivia Colman. [Deadline]

GAME, SET, MATCH: Did you know the scene-stealing umpire in Luca Guadagnino’s erotic tennis drama Challengers is Zendaya’s real-life personal assistant/bestie Darnell Appling? Okay, well then did you also know that Darnell is a total smoke-show? Here’s proof!

The Final Hump

On that note, we’re still drooling over Zendaya’s dual Met Gala looks, which completely stole the show and further solidified her status as the fashion It Girl of the moment: The custom blue-and-green Maison Margiela look, and the black vintage Givenchy gown (complete with bouquet headpiece), both from designer John Galliano. And while Z could probably make anything look good, credit where credit’s due to her brilliant stylist, Law Roach who basically never misses when it comes to dressing his #1 muse. In an exclusive interview with ExtraTV, the former Legendary judge reveals how the team pulled off that shocking quick-change, and shares that Zendaya actually buys her looks—instead of borrowing—to help support small business. Legends, both of them!

Don't forget to share: