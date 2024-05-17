Ya’ll, get your plates ready, because the gays are truly EATING this week. We’ve got a bountiful bunch of new releases from some of our favorite queer musicians, with stripped-back ballads, uninhibited pop numbers and some serious contenders for this year’s Pride anthems.

What are you waiting for? Get your fix with week's edition of Bop After Bop…

“LUNCH” by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has released her new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, featuring the lead single “LUNCH”, a playful and delectably queer bop. On the track, Eilish sapphically swoons over a girl she says she could “eat for lunch,” delivering bright, flirty vocals that glide over smooth guitar riffs, drums, and piano, with every note amplifying each seductive lyric. This is fresh and exciting territory for Billie, and just like her queerness, it’s thrilling to see her exploring something new.

“Dispose of Me” by Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo is bringing sad boy summer into full swing with his new track “Dispose of Me.” With lilting drums and smooth harmonies, Apollo croons of a love lost, highlighting his talent in exceptional vocals and gut-wrenching lyricism. This release is accompanied by a stunning live performance video featuring a 14-piece ensemble as well as the announcement of Omar’s sophomore album, God Said No, is set to drop on June 28.

“Another Lover” by VINCINT & Adam Lambert

Queer pop royalty VINCINT and Adam Lambert have teamed up to deliver an absolute banger for the children. “Another Lover” is a stunning display of vocal talent between these two powerhouse performers, with each verse building to an explosive climax of pure pop bliss and dancefloor ecstasy. It’s as enticing as these two artists have continuously proven themselves to be, and is a must-add for any Pride playlist.

“Rearview Mirror” by Greyson Chance

Greyson Chance, the Oklahoma-born singer-songwriter, has unveiled “Rearview Mirror,” a tender piano ballad that reminds audiences of this singer’s powerful voice and masterful storytelling. Bursting into fame with a viral Lady Gaga cover in 2010, Greyson has gradually evolved both artistically and personally over the years, and “Rearview Mirror” is a hauntingly beautiful stripped-back reflection of that growth.

“CAN U HOST?’ by JORDY

Looking? Cause JORDY’s latest track, “CAN U HOST?” may just take you there. This release marks a bold step into provocative territory for the prolific queer artist as he announces his upcoming album, SEX WITH MYSELF, set for release on June 14. The song seamlessly blends slick, seductive vocals with an infectious, danceable beat and neon synths, adding another undeniable bop to JORDY’s roster. Exploring the integration of hookup culture into pop music while shedding inhibitions, it’s a sickening display of top-tier gay pop.

“Red Light” by Omar Rudberg

Queerty Pride 50 honoree Omar Rudberg has released “Red Light”, a heartfelt slow jam that recounts a fever dream of a love affair. Laced with melancholy and an enchanting vocal cadence, Rudberg serves an impressive display of musical talent. The Young Royals star is continuously proving his star power, and with this track, he’s got the green light in the pop game.

“Twink” by Tom Nethersole

Move over, Troye Sivan, because another Aussie-born queer pop sensation has released the definitive twink anthem. Tom Nethersole’s “Twink” is about as on-the-nose as you can get in terms of gay vernacular in indie pop, but with Nethersole’s dreamy, breathy vocals and the track’s rhythmic, twinkling (get it?) production, it’s quite an endearing, cheeky pop song that provokes both desire and promise for this rising artist.

“music for you and your friends” by Zach Benson

Virginia-based indie pop artist Zach Benson has released his second album, music for you and your friends, a grungy, soft pop-rock collection of songs that feels like a warm hug. The title track is a standout, a piano-led ballad that introduces the soundscape of the album, described by Benson as a “1970s wood-paneled basement hang with all of your best friends.” Amplified by Benson’s charm, dazzling songwriting, and nostalgic sensibilities, it’s his best effort yet and one you won’t want to miss.

