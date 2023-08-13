Old Hollywood birthed the gayest city in America: An inside look into Palm Springs

Majority of photos courtesy of Visit Palm Springs

Sitting at the throne of the San Jacinto Mountains, Palm Springs proudly wears its crown as the ultimate destination for queer luxury vacation and leisure.

However, unlike other affluent hotspots, Palm Springs boasts a unique origin story—it was not gentrified but founded by LGBTQ+ stardom as a comfortable escape from their closeted careers.

The liberal resort town welcomes all, celebrating sexuality and diversity, but unapologetically caters to the discerning tastes and pockets of the wealthy and elite. Let’s sashay away into the historic glamour and secrecy of ‘Hollywood’s Waiting Room for Heaven.’

Palm Springs is the modern pinnacle of queer luxury

You might not consider the desert a desirable reprieve, but Palm Springs’ tourists and residents will tell you otherwise. It’s a tale as old as time: If you build it fabulous, the gays shall come.

Palm Springs never loses its charm, unlike many resort towns that fade into oblivion during the off-season. LGBTQ+ travelers, retirees, and Los Angelinos flock here because its warm climate and indulgent habitability don’t go out of style.

The city’s proximity to Los Angeles is akin to Fire Island‘s appeal to New York during the summer—except its hot springs, stylish resorts, golf courses, and spas thrive as a permanent getaway from the metropolitan hustle and bustle.

Hollywood’s homophobia turned the city into a gay celebrity hideaway

The Golden Age of Hollywood wasn’t so glamorous for closeted actors. Studios contractually forbade them from partaking in homosexual activity, not unlike selling your soul to the devil upon getting your big break. Signed away on the dotted line.

In the early 20th century, the notorious ‘Morals Clause’ earned its name, becoming a predatory tool for studios to control actors. This contract provision granted management the authority to intrude into their personal life, specifically targeting any performer suspected of being gay.

Actors were limited in how far they could travel from Los Angeles, and it just so happened that the then-unknown Palm Springs conveniently lay at the peak of this two-hour limit. Good luck tracking someone 107 miles east!

Word got around about a city in the Sonoran Desert that offered privacy with the perks of paradise, even if it was a diamond in the rough. You didn’t need to identify as queer to desire running away from prying eyes; Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Marilyn Monroe, Dinah Shore, Lily Tomlin, and Elizabeth Taylor all purchased secret homes here.

For actors used to being unavoidably trailed by paparazzi and private investigators, this was like stepping into a different world.

The wealthy desert oasis gradually came to fruition and kept its popularity for its opulence and seclusion from the claws of the spotlight.

The Arenas District is the epicenter of SoCal queerness

Palm Springs is more important than a proverbial mecca; it’s a real-life queer civilization. For starters – with nearly 50,000 residents and half who identify as LGBTQ+ – you will find the town is not just gay-friendly but came out of the closet long ago; a large portion of residents retired yet still werk.

Seriously! Palm Springs was the first city to elect an all-LGBTQ+ council without anyone in the town batting an eye. Anywhere else in America, that would’ve been considered a revolution. But here, council members said they were more concerned with addressing issues like roads and homelessness than the bedmates of those who govern.

Of course, if you want to be specific, the Arenas District of Palm Springs is considered the center of gay culture. Get ready for more LGBTQ+ hotels, bars, dining, pools, shopping, and relaxation than you can handle.

You’ll find more gay men’s resorts (clothing options) than any U.S. city. Some new ‘It Girls” on the block include Trixie Motel, Twin Palms, and Descanso Resort.

Entertainment is all around, but the cabaret bar Oscars is having a moment!

Gay celebrities still make Palm Springs their playground

Long gone are the closeted days of Hollywood being the status quo. But the current queer celebrity renaissance still favors Palm Springs as their getaway.

Trixie Mattel knows how to lure the gays to her bougie barn

Fire Island star Nick Adam proves diversity in gay resort towns is the spice of life

When Bianca del Rio is not getting checks, Roy Haylock is spending them

Jonathan Bennett looks sexy with his hair pushed back… in Palm Springs

Get in, queers! We’re going to the hottest parties in Palm Springs

Don’t let the ‘gays of leisure’ vibes fool you – come sundown, the fun begins. In fact, the city hosts some of the most sought-after parties of the year, obviously the most popular being Palm Springs Pride in November. Get your rainbows and credit cards out, hon.

Other notable events include:

Palm Springs White Party: Taking place in May, the iconic desert festival is a jam-packed weekend of shirtless dance parties. Put it at the top of your list if you’re looking for the who’s who of circuit queens.

Club Skirts Dinah Shore Weekend: September is for queer women, and this 5-day festival brings femme fatale to another level of fun.

Palm Springs International Film Festival: Palm Springs is so beloved by celebrities that they brought their work here. The A-listers frequent this festival, and it has debuted a long list of award-winning films.

Heaven can wait! Live it up in Palm Springs

As they say in Hollywood, mind your business! Or is it do it for the gram?

You can do both in Palm Springs, where queer excellence merges with unabashed indulgence. Despite its mainstream visibility, the city’s vibrant evolution has kept it a staple of gay culture for celebrities and regular folks.

No matter where in the world, gays work hard for their careers and survival. It’s encouraging to know utopias like this exist, where equality and success flourish, so all you have to focus on is having a good time.

