EXCLUSIVE: Mykal Kilgore & Broadway’s best flip the script in ‘Miscast’

Mykal Kilgore performs at MCC Theater’s “Miscast.” Photo by Da Ping Luo.

The Broadway season is coming to a flourishing finale. The official cut-off date for Tony Award eligibility was April 25, with nominations revealed April 30. In the meantime, some of the theater’s brightest stars came out to celebrate MCC Theater, an Off-Broadway theater company that often produces queer-themed content.

The annual gala, Miscast, features some of our favorite talent performing songs from roles in which they wouldn’t traditionally be cast. And while the celebrated company may want to think of a rebrand in the future (Are they really “miscast”? Who says Ben Plat can’t play Elphaba in Wicked?), the creativity abounds.

This year’s line-up was no exception, including some of our favorite LGBTQ+ performers, including Gavin Creel, Jinkx Monsoon, and Lauren Patten. Queerty got its hands on an exclusive excerpt from the evening, which will be available to stream from April 29 through May 5.

What juicy bite did we grab? None other than powerhouse Mykal Kilgore, who performed at last year’s Queerty Pride50 party, our annual celebration of LGBTQ+ people who have made an impact and inspired us over the last year.

For Miscast, Kilgore sang a bluesy rendition of Jason Robert Brown’s “Stars and the Moon” from Songs for a New World. The beautiful melody has become synonymous with legendary performers like Betty Buckley and Audra McDonald and nearly every cabaret performer who steps up to the mic.

Kilgore offers a unique take on the song, taking the story song about who and how we love to an entirely new level:

Funds raised from the Miscast gala support MCC Theater’s mission to create bold and innovative new works. Their new home, which opened in 2019, is in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, and while it’s just a few blocks from mainstream Broadway, you’re likely to find more groundbreaking, boundary-pushing works. Additionally, MCC’s smaller theater spaces offer the opportunity for a more intimate experience with our favorite actors.

Past productions with queer themes include Gavin Creel’s Confessions of a Museum Novice, soft by Donja R. Love, The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez, and the upcoming New York premiere of The Lonely Few, which we loved in LA and can’t wait to see in NYC!