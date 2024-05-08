Kristi Noem’s own audiobook recording comes back to haunt her

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been doing the media rounds this week to promote the publication of her new memoir. Noem clearly thinks she still has a shot to be Donald Trump’s Vice President pick, despite the controversy surrounding her book.

First, there was the passage in which she talks about shooting her 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, in the head. She said she “hated” the dog and it was untrainable and aggressive.

Then it emerged that the book includes a claim she met North Korea’s Kim Jung Un. Noem said that Un, looking into her eyes, knew she was not someone to be messed around with.

The only problem with this is there’s no record of Noem ever meeting the North Korean dictator.

She and her publisher have all now confirmed the passage is being yanked from future editions. Noem says it was a “mistake” to include it.

When questioned in interviews, she refuses to admit the meeting didn’t take place. She merely says it was a mistake to include it and she pulled it when that part was brought to her attention.

However, on Monday, reporter Elizabeth Vargas pulled the rug from under Noem when she challenged her on the whole “when it was brought to my attention” claim. Vargas reminded Noem that she had narrated the audiobook version of the memoir.

So why didn’t she pull it then?

I asked Gov Kristi Noem why she didn’t notice the “error” about Kim Jung Un when she recorded her audio book… 👇 ⁦@NewsNationComms⁩ pic.twitter.com/CV5gIe47Wo — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) May 7, 2024

Noem doesn’t answer Vargas directly, She instead repeats her stock answer about traveling and meeting world leaders for the past 30 years. She then says she won’t discuss her meetings with individual leaders.

Vargas says asking Noem about recording her audiobook.

“Do you want to talk about something else today?” responds Noem, clearly out of answers.

The internet reacts to Noem dodging questions

Noem’s performance left people unimpressed.

This is one of the disingenuous responses I’ve never heard. She read her own book aloud and didn’t see anything wrong lying aloud. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 7, 2024

Word salad response = I have been caught 🤥 🤥 🤥. — Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) May 7, 2024

She’s the worst. — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) May 7, 2024

Kristi Noem literally sat there & recorded lies in her audiobook reading her own memoir, promoted it on March 17 & then tried to pretend she just learned about the lies. pic.twitter.com/3W6Kh98eWC — Fly Sistah (@Fly_Sistah) May 6, 2024

Shooting the dog and goat

Noem may regret her audiobook for other reasons. After the memoir’s release yesterday, snippets are now popping up online. Here she is talking about the dog and goat killing incident. She dragged both animals to a gravel pit and shot them while a “startled construction crew” stood nearby. The workers were building her house.

Her first shot didn’t kill the goat immediately and she had to return to her car to reload her gun.

Noem recalls a phone call from her uncle, a contractor leading the construction crew, demanding to know what the shots they heard were all about.

🔊 Listen up — We already knew Kristi Noem’s actions were despicable.



But here’s the audio of her describing what she did in her own words.



Absolutely horrible… pic.twitter.com/uvIMUBkNnY — Rep. Wiley Nickel 🇺🇸 (@WileyNickel) May 7, 2024

Noem sounds blasé about the whole animal murdering spree. Listeners were shocked.

What a despicable scum of the earth person @KristiNoem is.



JUST A REMINDER TO ONLY VOTE FOR PEOPLE WHO LOVE DOGS AND WHO THINK ITS A BAD IDEA TO BRAG ABOUT KILLING YOUR DOG!!! https://t.co/iReybhFPCy — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 7, 2024

Vice President dreams go up in smoke

Noem has not enjoyed an easy ride on news channels, even those regarded as right-leaning. On Newsmax this week, co-host Rob Finnerty told her to her face, “If you asked me a month ago who’s at the top of the list to run with Donald Trump, I would’ve said your name. If you asked me that same question this morning, I don’t even think you’re on the list.”

Noem, shocked, replies, “Really? And why is that?”

“It’s because of things that came out in this book, like your claims that you met Kim Jong Un,” says Finnerty.

The shocked expression on Kristi Noem’s face is priceless as she got bodied by a Newsmax host this morning for lying about meeting Kim Jong Un in her book.



Rare Newsmax win!



🍿 pic.twitter.com/bz14POMt0T — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 7, 2024

Noem’s book, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, hit stores yesterday. It immediately started to attract one-star reviews on Amazon. So much so, that Amazon quickly began to remove reviews, citing “unusual reviewing activity.”