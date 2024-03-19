WATCH: Jinkx Monsoon doesn’t hold back in her fiery, funny monologue from the 12th Annual Queerties

Jinkx Monsoon at the 12th Annual Queerties Awards | Getty Images

This year’s 12th Annual Queerties Awards was bigger, bolder, and more star-studded than ever—and you’re invited to stream it all right now, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus!

The 2024 Queerties was truly a night to remember. Hosted by the reigning Queen Of All Queens Jinkx Monsoon, the event celebrated the best in the past year of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, with tributes to Icon award-winner Rosie O’Donnell, this year’s Groundbreaker Trace Lysette, and the Straight Up Ally honoree Paula Abdul.

On top of the incredible speeches and some gag-worthy winners, the show also kicked things off with a performance from Breakout Musical Artist nominee Bronze Avery, and featured a special musical medley tribute to Paula Abdul from American Idol alum David Archuleta.

But don’t worry: You didn’t miss a thing! Starting today, the entire Queerties ceremony is streaming on WOW Presents Plus—the streaming home of RuPaul’s Drag Race and so many more WOW Originals—for the first time ever, which you can watch right here!

And you know we couldn’t leave you without a little tease: “The MILFiest MILF that ever MILFed” Jinkx Monsoon brought the house down with her opening monologue—poking fun at everything and everyone, from her drag sisters to Frankie Grande to her own motor-mouth (“I’m here, I’m queer, so get used to me talking a lot. I’VE GOT A LOT TO SAY!”).

Check out Jinkx Monsoon’s hilarious Queerties monologue (Monsoon-ologue?) in full below:

Of course, if you’re not watching the red carpet interviews, you’re only getting half the story…

Before the show began, we rolled out the carpet for the night’s biggest stars—all the winners, honorees, nominees, and friends of Queerty who showed up and showed out in their best glam—who, like Jinkx, have got a lot to say.

Everyone from Sasha Colby to Bob The Drag Queen to The Old Gays popped by to say hello and share their thoughts on the Queerties, the power of community, and their own personal “gay Roman Empire” of the past year.

Check out some of our highlights from the 2024 Queerties red carpet below:

Don’t miss the 2024 Queerties Awards, now streaming exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.