Chris Olsen says he had to skip the Met Gala for the most Chris Olsen reason ever

Chris Olsen’s sweaty gym routine got in the way of him attending the wildest night in fashion.

On Monday, A-listers put on their red carpet finery for the annual fashion parade up the hallowed steps of the Met Gala.

While the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Colman Domingo stunned with their over-the-top fits, Olsen was nowhere to be found. If you think it’s because he wasn’t invited, you would be incorrect —at least according to the TikTok star himself.

Olsen revealed he was missing out on the sartorial celebration due to health reasons.

In a TikTok video, the 26-year-old disclosed he contracted ringworm and that’s why he would not be sharing space with Vogue editrix Anna Wintour and the rest of the celebrity fashionistas.

“Okay, didn’t realize I was going to have to clear this up. Yes, I was invited to the Met. No, I’m not going for obvious reasons,” Olsen said while pointing to red spots on his face. “Yeah, and a little bit of ringworm. Anna stop calling me, I’m not coming. Maybe next year.”

Although Olsen’s joking tone appeared to wink at the notion that he was invited to the ultra exclusive gala, he was completely serious about having the fungal infection.

According to to the CDC, ringworm is a common skin infection caused by fungus and gets its name because it can cause a circular rash. It has nothing to do with actual worms.

It can spread between humans and animals or from coming into contact with a surface that an infected person recently touched.

Olsen went on to share that he believes he contracted it at the gym and that it spread from his nether regions (!) to his face after going into the sauna.

Olsen went on to share that his dermatologist gave him anti-fungal cream and yeast infection pills to treat the ringworm.

If you think all of this is TMI, Olsen is actually helping destigmatize the very common condition by failing to hide in shame over the outbreak on his face.

In fact, he went beyond just chatting about it on social media and actually stepped out on the red carpet at the TikTok #MetGala Watch Party at Refinery Rooftop in NYC on Monday night.

Face card never declines.

Considering he was able to hit up a Met Gala watch party but not the actual Met Gala should answer any questions as to why he was missing from sashaying next to the likes of Zendaya, J.Lo and crew.

That aside, this isn’t the first time Olsen has spoken honestly about his experience with having an infection.

Last year, he made the stunning admission that he had contracted chlamydia three times. The shocking part wasn’t that a sexually active queer man contracted a sexually transmitted infection, but that a social media influencer shared that information with their massive audience.

Olsen’s frankness is the type of dialogue that helps get rid of the slut-shaming and stigma surrounding STIs that are often still seen as a form of punishment for “bad behavior.”

Moral of the story: Whether it’s chlamydia or ringworm, get treated, and then live your best life like Olsen.

And we’ll keep our fingers crossed that next year he really gets to go to the actual Met Gala!