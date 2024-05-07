PHOTOS: Colman Domingo’s cape, Andrew Scott’s biceps & all the wildest looks from the 2024 Met Gala

The first Monday in May is all about celebrities in the most over-the-top couture outfits for the annual Met Gala.

This year, the annual fashion parade launched the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit entitled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which also served as the evening’s theme.

Based on that, one would expect a sea of Disney princesses but the official dress code was even more elusive and was listed as “The Garden of Time,” which was in reference to the 1962 J.G. Ballard short story.

In recent years, the entire affair has morphed from a high society charity event to an influencer-heavy costume party for social media, with many attendees choosing literal interpretations of the night’s theme rather than taking inspiration to create a more esoteric sartorial moment.

This year the garden theme could have been the bane of Miranda Priestley Anna Wintour’s existence with the thought of everyone opting for “groundbreaking” florals down the Met’s hallowed steps.

While celebs work hard to not get it wrong or risk being blackballed by the Vogue editrix, rumor is that Wintour actually approves every outfit ahead of time. Assisting the sunglass-clad fashion lioness were this year’s four co-hosts: Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth.

Once inside, there’s a strict no phone policy. Despite the secretive festivities, Vogue’s cameras captured a surprise performance by Ariana Grande.

Among the red carpet standouts were Zendaya in two gag-worthy looks, Colman Domingo continuing his regal slayage, and Lana Del Rey in an Alexander McQueen veiled crown of thorns.

Although usual attendees like Madonna, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga were no-shows, pop divas in attendance included Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, who stepped up as this year’s Met MOTHER with a massive gown for the record books.

So without further ado, click through to see all the wild fashions from the 2024 Met Gala: