belles of the ball

PHOTOS: Colman Domingo’s cape, Andrew Scott’s biceps & all the wildest looks from the 2024 Met Gala

By
2024 Met Gala

The first Monday in May is all about celebrities in the most over-the-top couture outfits for the annual Met Gala.

This year, the annual fashion parade launched the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit entitled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which also served as the evening’s theme.

Based on that, one would expect a sea of Disney princesses but the official dress code was even more elusive and was listed as “The Garden of Time,” which was in reference to the 1962 J.G. Ballard short story.

In recent years, the entire affair has morphed from a high society charity event to an influencer-heavy costume party for social media, with many attendees choosing literal interpretations of the night’s theme rather than taking inspiration to create a more esoteric sartorial moment.

This year the garden theme could have been the bane of Miranda Priestley Anna Wintour’s existence with the thought of everyone opting for “groundbreaking” florals down the Met’s hallowed steps.

While celebs work hard to not get it wrong or risk being blackballed by the Vogue editrix, rumor is that Wintour actually approves every outfit ahead of time. Assisting the sunglass-clad fashion lioness were this year’s four co-hosts: Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth.

Once inside, there’s a strict no phone policy. Despite the secretive festivities, Vogue’s cameras captured a surprise performance by Ariana Grande.

Among the red carpet standouts were Zendaya in two gag-worthy looks, Colman Domingo continuing his regal slayage, and Lana Del Rey in an Alexander McQueen veiled crown of thorns.

Although usual attendees like Madonna, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga were no-shows, pop divas in attendance included Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, who stepped up as this year’s Met MOTHER with a massive gown for the record books.

So without further ado, click through to see all the wild fashions from the 2024 Met Gala:

View Full Post

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Bow down and kiss the ring! Colman served caped for the gods in this regal white and black Willy Chavarria ensemble.

View Full Post

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

RIPPED-ley! Andrew’s bicep game was unmatched as he channeled Danny Zuko by way of WeHo with this Versace “Greased Lightning” moment.

View Full Post

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

The password is: deflower.

View Full Post

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

He nailed it!

View Full Post

Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya

Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya

J.Lo in Schiaparelli and Zendaya in Margiela. Everyone can go home.

View Full Post

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan

Troye brought the chic lesbian energy in this custom Prada number.

View Full Post

Cole Escola

Cole Escola

It was Sally Field Flying Nun meets Sophia Petrillo and we can’t get enough! Oh Dorothy Mary!

View Full Post

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey

Not only did Lana stun in this custom Alexander McQueen but she was also still in compliance with the Met Gala’s 2021 COVID protocols.

View Full Post

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope

Pope gave us a boudoir moment with satin, fur and lace accents to his shirtless pinstripe getup.

View Full Post

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan

He thought the theme was Chalamet’s Wonka!

View Full Post

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

As one of the night’s co-hosts BB stepped up in all his Disney prince finery in Maison Margiela.

View Full Post

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan

Sam Smith

Smith and Cowan made their red carpet debut as a couple walking hand-in-hand in complementary outfits designed by Cowan.

View Full Post

Cardi B

Cardi B

Cardi’s massive Giambattista Valli look was Marge Simpson meets Amy Winehouse with a dramatic Rihanna red carpet moment thrown in because somebody has to do it.

View Full Post

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo

Things are only going to get more Wicked from here.

View Full Post

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Doja turned the Met Gala into an ’80s spring break party wearing a wet T-shirt dress by Vestements. Sleeping Beauty – and Anna Wintour – are shook!

View Full Post

Dan Levy

Dan Levy

The black/floral Loewe suit is impeccable and the black glasses with the stache could have bordered on Groucho Marx territory but he doesn’t just pull them off — he looks damn hot!

View Full Post

Rauw Alejandro 

Rauw Alejandro

The Puerto Rican singer looks so good and has convinced the theme was actually 1998 International Male catalog.

View Full Post

Tom Ford

Tom Ford

Consider a red velvet blazer the closest Ford will ever adhere to a theme. A true classic.

View Full Post

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth

However, the theme on Hemsworth’s invite read, “wedding groomsmen looking for the afters.”

View Full Post

Morgan Spector

Morgan Spector

Styled by Suzanne Sugarbaker from the Designing Women archives.

View Full Post

Josh O’Connor

Josh O'Connor

The shoes. The tails. The ears. Marry me, Patrick Zweig Josh!

View Full Post

Zendaya and Law Roach

Zendaya and Law Roach

The dynamic duo! After first walking out in Maison Margiela, Zendaya came back in this floral masterpiece and black gown by Givenchy Couture alongside her image architect Roach.

View Full Post

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson

Paulson was pretty in pink Prada.

View Full Post

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan

I want Sebastian Stan to send me to immortal damnation stat.

View Full Post

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah

All rise for the Mother of the House of Latifah!

View Full Post

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Apparently, Sheeran thought the theme was my aunt Sylvia’s New Jersey wedding circa 1977. Good times, I hear!

View Full Post

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Mama kudos for wearing that, for spilling in this custom Gap gown by Zac Posen. GORGE!

View Full Post

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin 

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin

Similar to Sam Smith and Christian Cowan, Platt and Galvin went with coordinated couples looks as they donned chic complementary Amiri suits with cinched waists and flare pants.

View Full Post

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee

The Tony winner bugged out in the best way possible.

View Full Post

Stray Kids

Stray Kids

I don’t know about you but this looks like the best and hottest Twilight sequel yet!

View Full Post

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo

Omar brought the sparkling babygirl vibes with this Loewe fit.

View Full Post

Shakira

Shakira

Shakira looked nothing like the dancing woman emoji in this flawless Carolina Herrera red gown. How dare you!

View Full Post

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

Keke shined in this sequined Marc Jacobs number and ginormous ponytail.

View Full Post

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

We come to this place for magic …and Nicole delivered in this Balenciaga dream.

View Full Post

Demi Moore

Demi Moore

Demi Moore ATE. This Harris Reed gown is everything!

View Full Post

And a few more looks …

Related:

PHOTOS: Andrew Scott, Ncuti Gatwa, Chippendales chic & all the fiercest fits of the week

Shirtless serves, crop top eleganza, & muscular V-necks ruled the red carpet this week.

View Full Post

Don't forget to share:
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated