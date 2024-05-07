PHOTOS: Colman Domingo’s cape, Andrew Scott’s biceps & all the wildest looks from the 2024 Met Gala

The first Monday in May is all about celebrities in the most over-the-top couture outfits for the annual Met Gala.
This year, the annual fashion parade launched the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit entitled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which also served as the evening’s theme.
Based on that, one would expect a sea of Disney princesses but the official dress code was even more elusive and was listed as “The Garden of Time,” which was in reference to the 1962 J.G. Ballard short story.
In recent years, the entire affair has morphed from a high society charity event to an influencer-heavy costume party for social media, with many attendees choosing literal interpretations of the night’s theme rather than taking inspiration to create a more esoteric sartorial moment.
This year the garden theme could have been the bane of
Miranda Priestley Anna Wintour’s existence with the thought of everyone opting for “groundbreaking” florals down the Met’s hallowed steps.
While celebs work hard to not get it wrong or risk being blackballed by the Vogue editrix, rumor is that Wintour actually approves every outfit ahead of time. Assisting the sunglass-clad fashion lioness were this year’s four co-hosts: Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth.
Once inside, there’s a strict no phone policy. Despite the secretive festivities, Vogue’s cameras captured a surprise performance by Ariana Grande.
Among the red carpet standouts were Zendaya in two gag-worthy looks, Colman Domingo continuing his regal slayage, and Lana Del Rey in an Alexander McQueen veiled crown of thorns.
Although usual attendees like Madonna, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga were no-shows, pop divas in attendance included Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, who stepped up as this year’s Met MOTHER with a massive gown for the record books.
So without further ado, click through to see all the wild fashions from the 2024 Met Gala:
Colman Domingo
Bow down and kiss the ring! Colman served caped for the gods in this regal white and black Willy Chavarria ensemble.
Andrew Scott
RIPPED-ley! Andrew’s bicep game was unmatched as he channeled Danny Zuko by way of WeHo with this Versace “Greased Lightning” moment.
Jonathan Bailey
The password is: deflower.
Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya
J.Lo in Schiaparelli and Zendaya in Margiela. Everyone can go home.
Cole Escola
It was Sally Field Flying Nun meets Sophia Petrillo and we can’t get enough! Oh
Dorothy Mary!
Lana Del Rey
Not only did Lana stun in this custom Alexander McQueen but she was also still in compliance with the Met Gala’s 2021 COVID protocols.
Jeremy Pope
Pope gave us a boudoir moment with satin, fur and lace accents to his shirtless pinstripe getup.
Barry Keoghan
He thought the theme was Chalamet’s Wonka!
Bad Bunny
As one of the night’s co-hosts BB stepped up in all his Disney prince finery in Maison Margiela.
Sam Smith and Christian Cowan
Smith and Cowan made their red carpet debut as a couple walking hand-in-hand in complementary outfits designed by Cowan.
Cardi B
Cardi’s massive Giambattista Valli look was Marge Simpson meets Amy Winehouse with a dramatic Rihanna red carpet moment thrown in because somebody has to do it.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Things are only going to get more Wicked from here.
Doja Cat
Doja turned the Met Gala into an ’80s spring break party wearing a wet T-shirt dress by Vestements. Sleeping Beauty – and Anna Wintour – are shook!
Dan Levy
The black/floral Loewe suit is impeccable and the black glasses with the stache could have bordered on Groucho Marx territory but he doesn’t just pull them off — he looks damn hot!
Rauw Alejandro
The Puerto Rican singer looks so good and has convinced the theme was actually 1998 International Male catalog.
Tom Ford
Consider a red velvet blazer the closest Ford will ever adhere to a theme. A true classic.
Chris Hemsworth
However, the theme on Hemsworth’s invite read, “wedding groomsmen looking for the afters.”
Morgan Spector
Styled by Suzanne Sugarbaker from the Designing Women archives.
Josh O’Connor
The shoes. The tails. The ears. Marry me,
Patrick Zweig Josh!
Zendaya and Law Roach
The dynamic duo! After first walking out in Maison Margiela, Zendaya came back in this floral masterpiece and black gown by Givenchy Couture alongside her image architect Roach.
Sarah Paulson
Paulson was pretty in pink Prada.
Sebastian Stan
I want Sebastian Stan to send me to immortal damnation stat.
Queen Latifah
All rise for the Mother of the House of Latifah!
Ed Sheeran
Apparently, Sheeran thought the theme was my aunt Sylvia’s New Jersey wedding circa 1977. Good times, I hear!
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Mama kudos for wearing that, for spilling in this custom Gap gown by Zac Posen. GORGE!
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin
Similar to Sam Smith and Christian Cowan, Platt and Galvin went with coordinated couples looks as they donned chic complementary Amiri suits with cinched waists and flare pants.
J. Harrison Ghee
The Tony winner bugged out in the best way possible.
Stray Kids
I don’t know about you but this looks like the best and hottest Twilight sequel yet!
Omar Apollo
Omar brought the sparkling babygirl vibes with this Loewe fit.
Shakira
Shakira looked nothing like the dancing woman emoji in this flawless Carolina Herrera red gown. How dare you!
Keke Palmer
Keke shined in this sequined Marc Jacobs number and ginormous ponytail.
Nicole Kidman
We come to this place for magic …and Nicole delivered in this Balenciaga dream.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore ATE. This Harris Reed gown is everything!
And a few more looks …
Related:
PHOTOS: Andrew Scott, Ncuti Gatwa, Chippendales chic & all the fiercest fits of the week
Shirtless serves, crop top eleganza, & muscular V-necks ruled the red carpet this week.