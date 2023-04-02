Why are us gays so obsessed with Lana Del Rey?

Do you ever wonder why so many gay men are completely obsessed with Lana Del Rey? The singer has been a muse to gay fans for years, and her latest album “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” has further solidified her status as an LGBTQ+ icon.

With her entrancing alternative music and lyrics that speak to the community, it’s no wonder why gay people are so #obsessed. From her homemade videos to her controversial statements in interviews, there are many reasons why Lana Del Rey is so adored by the LGBTQ+ community. Let’s take a deeper look…

Lana Del Rey’s iconic music, style, and culture

Imagine an eclectic mix of vintage California glamour, Americana, and some moody, ethereal vibes sprinkled on top. That’s Lana in a nutshell!

Her music is a unique blend of dream-pop, alternative, and indie, with lyrics that touch on themes of love, nostalgia, and empowerment. And let’s not forget her signature style–big hair, bold makeup, and vintage-inspired wardrobe choices that give off major old-school Hollywood vibes.

But it’s not just about the music and style with Lana–she’s created a culture of her own. It’s one that celebrates individuality, creativity, and the timeless art of storytelling.

Lana Del Rey’s unconventional allure to the gays

The reason why gay people love Lana Del Rey so much is simple: she’s fabulous! Her style is out of this world, her music is entrancing, and her lyrics speak directly to the LGBTQ+ community’s struggles and triumphs.

She also has a unique ability to make everyone – regardless of their sexuality or gender identity – feel included and accepted with her lush songwriting and haunting vocals. But don’t let her retro aesthetic fool you–her lyrics delve deep into themes of love, heartbreak, and the dark sides of fortune and fame. It’s impossible not to get lost in her hypnotic melodies.

no one pulls old hollywood glamour like lana del rey pic.twitter.com/FvSQEvvaBB — Pop Hive (@thepophive) May 17, 2022

How Lana Del Rey’s music resonates with the LGBTQ+ community

Lana laces her lyrics with themes of love, acceptance, and empowerment, hitting right at the core of what it means to be part of the rainbow family. Her melodies are like a big, warm hug from the inside out, lifting us up and reminding us that we’re never alone. It doesn’t matter who you are, who you love, or how you identify–her music speaks to all of us.

“Summertime Sadness”

Both the song and music video for “Summertime Sadness” contain strong gay themes. The video, which stars Lana Del Rey and Jaime King, follows a lesbian couple on a road trip that ends in tragedy. And the song itself has become popular in the LGBTQ+ community, with many fans connecting to its themes of love and loss.

“Love”

One of her most beloved songs is “Love.” The song speaks directly to her LGBTQ+ fans, validating their choices and understanding their struggles. The song’s lyrics are full of empathy and understanding, making it a powerful anthem for many in the community.

“Happiness Is A Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey’s “Happiness Is A Butterfly” is a popular gay ballad for its message of embracing fleeting moments of joy and freedom. The song speaks to the LGBTQ+ community’s struggle for acceptance and understanding, as well as their resilience in the face of adversity.

The lyrics are a reminder that even when life is hard, it is still possible to find happiness and peace. Lana’s hauntingly beautiful vocals evoke a sense of longing and hope, while her poetic lyrics speak directly to the heart of the listener.

The rise of the “LDR” aesthetic in pop culture

Have you noticed the rise of the “LDR” aesthetic in pop culture lately? No, we’re not talking about long-distance relationships. LDR stands for the “low-definition resolution” style our favorite LDR (Lana Del Rey) often embraces. LDR is all about that grainy look that has taken over our screens.

From music videos to Instagram feeds, everyone seems to be trying to capture that nostalgic vibe of the past. It’s like we are all trying to escape our high-definition reality and return to a simpler time.

Long live Lana Del Rey’s legacy

It’s clear that Lana Del Rey has a certain captivating allure for the LGBTQ+ community – an allure that has only been amplified in recent years.

Many of us can attest to her immense impact and contribution to the collective queer culture. Her music not only speaks to our hearts, but encourages us to step into our true selves — with no apologies and no regrets. What we can learn from Lana Del Rey is an unapologetic pride in who we are and who we love. Thanks to her, we’ve become more liberated than ever before.

