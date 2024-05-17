Image Credit: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9,’ World Of Wonder / Paramount+

Tell Batman, the Justice League, and the X-Men they can take some time off because here, to save the world, are some real superheroes: drag queens—precisely, the fierce cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9.

Now, whether you are clacking fans from your couch or watching from a local gay bar, you know that a new season of All Stars is appointment television.

But just in case you need to be convinced that you should join in on the slay, here are nine reasons All Stars 9 will be one for the herstory books. Tune in every Friday on Paramount+.

1. The queens, henny!

While we’re still recovering from the banana-rama bonanza that was Nymphia Wind’s win on Drag Race Season 16 and Jimbo’s taking home the crown on All Stars Season 8—making her the first international queen in the Drag Race Hall of Fame—RuPaul’s Drag Race continues to feature the world’s fiercest drag talents.

One of the most fun things about a new season of Drag Race is meeting tomorrow’s superstars. We are introduced to new queens from around the country as they compete to be America’s Next Drag Superstar. When it comes to a new round of All Stars, we can’t wait to see which legends from previous seasons sashay back into the workroom.

The eight queens who are making their triumphant return to the Drag Race stage for All Stars Season 9 are Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Season 14), Gottmik (Season 13), Jorgeous (Season 14), Nina West (Season 11), Plastique Tiara (Season 11), Roxxxy Andrews (Season 5, All Stars Season 2), Shannel (Season 1, All Stars Season 1), and Vanessa Vanjie (Seasons 10 and 11).

This cast is overflowing with charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent — we can’t wait to see how this turns out.

2. Putting the “tea” in Chari-TEA

This season All Stars are doing things differently regarding the cash prize. You knew a twist was coming, this is All Stars after all. Instead of rewarding the winning queen with a sickening sum of money, the eight glamazons will be competing to win a $200,000 donation, provided by The Palette Fund, to go to the charity of their choice. We love to see a queen using their superpowers for good.

“This season marks the first time in franchise herstory where the queens are competing for charity and harnessing their drag skills to win money for various organizations,” explained the announcement of the new season.

“I want you to use your challenge for good, for a change,” teased RuPaul in the Season 9 trailer.

But don’t worry—the winner will still receive a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

3. Your favorite judgy Judys are back

Of course, mother RuPaul is back in the house, and your favorite set of rotating judges are joining her: Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. Since these are squirrel friends, we know they will not hold back when it comes to absolutely living for — or critiquing — the returning contestants.

4. First chari-TEA, and now celebri-TEA

In addition to the usual squirrel friends, some gag-worthy celebrities will join Ru and the crew on the judge’s panel. The extra special guest judges who will be sashaying onto All Stars Season 9 are Alec Mapa, Anitta, Brothers Osborne (T.J. & John), Colton Haynes, Connie Britton, Jeremy Scott, Keke Palmer, Kristine W, Ruta Lee, and Stephanie Hsu.

5. Lip Sync Extravaganza

Whether it’s Ginger Minj versus Mayhem Miller or Aja versus BenDeLaCreme or Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna telling us to “Shut Up and Drive,” All Stars has served us some of the most legendary lip-syncs in Drag Race herstory. Judging from the trailer, Season 9 will keep us fed as the queens show off their moves and lip-sync skills.

After the incredible “Padam Padam” performance during the Drag Race Season 16 finale, who knows what other pop bops the queens will be kicking and cart-wheeling to.

6. Comedy Queens

The new All Stars trailer also showed us some challenges in store, including the usual Rusical spectacular and what looks like an acting challenge that shows Nina West slapping RuPaul. Didn’t anyone tell Nina that drag is not a contact sport?

7. It’s Fashion, Darling

The new season also promises sickening looks as the queens stomp down the Drag Race runway. From Gottmik dripping in rainbow realness to Nina West dressed as… Jessica Rabbit? Their looks even led special guest judge Connie Britton to gush about the “magnificent” outfits and Stephanie Hsu to say, “I feel changed.”

The glorious glamazons will stomp down the runway, but in the immortal words of Bob the Drag Queen and Peppermint: “But is it fashion?”

8. Is this the first season of RuPaul’s Best Friends Race?

Drag Race queens are known for reading each other and bringing the drama, but is All Stars Season 9 actually the first season of “RuPaul’s Best Friends Race?” That’s what Shannel teased in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where she said: “In fact, at one point in time throughout the season, we had said this is the very first season of ‘RuPaul’s Best Friends Race.’ Granted, there has to be pieces of drama, and of course there is, but for the most part, everybody got along kind of well.”

9. Drama, mama!

Oh, who are we kidding? Even if this is “RuPaul’s Best Friends Race,” the claws will still emerge as the competition heats up.

“I’m only cutting you off if I see you as competition,” said Season 14’s Angeria Paris VanMicheals in the season preview, leaving the other queens gooped as they sit in the Untucked lounge. “It’s going down,” promised Vanessa Vanjie in the trailer. Any Drag Race queen should know, don’t mess with Miss Vanjie!

Who will “slay it forward” as the ultimate charitable queen?

Find out every Friday by tuning into RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9, now streaming on Paramount+.

