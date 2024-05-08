How many of these 50 iconic queer films from the 1990s have you seen?

Ah, the ’90s. It was a special, if at times problematic, moment in queer cinema history.

While LGBTQ+ representation wasn’t anywhere near what it is today, the decade saw more gay stories being told on screen than ever before, and it helped usher in an entire generation of truly outstanding queer talent.

There's no way you've seen all 50 of these iconic queer films from the 1990s! ...Or have you? Of course, some of the films from that era have aged better than others, but a lot of them still hold up surprisingly well 30ish years later. A few have gone to be considered modern classics, and some have even been added to the American film canon. How many of these 50 queer films released between 1990 and 1999 have you seen, and which ones do you still have to stream? Grab the popcorn and let's test your queer '90s cinema expertise! Beautiful Thing 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Kiss Me Guido 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Fried Green Tomatoes 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. But I'm A Cheerleader 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. The Wedding Banquet 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. The Object of My Affection 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Young Soul Rebels 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. And The Band Played On 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Threesome 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. To Wong Foo (Thanks For Everything, Julie Newmar) 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Billy's Hollywood Screen Kiss 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Boys Don't Cry 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Gods And Monsters 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. In & Out 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Basic Instinct 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. A River Made To Drown In 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Soapdish 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Three To Tango 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. The Crying Game 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Madonna: Truth or Dare 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Paris Is Burning 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Philadelphia 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. I Think I Do 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Bedrooms and Hallways 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. The Opposite of Sex 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Get Real 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Interview With The Vampire 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Boys On The Side 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Showgirls 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Priscilla, Queen of the Desert 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Home For The Holidays 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Bent 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Bar Girls 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. The Living End 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Velvet Goldmine 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. The Watermelon Woman 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. My Own Private Idaho 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Jeffrey 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Stonewall 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Cruel Intentions 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. The Talented Mr. Ripley 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Wild Things 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Edge Of Seventeen 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Trick 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Peoria Babylon 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. It's My Party 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. Wilde 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it. The Birdcage Seen it! Haven't seen it. Clueless 1. Seen it! 2. Haven't seen it.