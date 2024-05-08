How many of these 50 iconic queer films from the 1990s have you seen?

Ah, the ’90s. It was a special, if at times problematic, moment in queer cinema history.
While LGBTQ+ representation wasn’t anywhere near what it is today, the decade saw more gay stories being told on screen than ever before, and it helped usher in an entire generation of truly outstanding queer talent.
Related:
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
There's no way you've seen all 50 of these iconic queer films from the 1990s! ...Or have you?
Of course, some of the films from that era have aged better than others, but a lot of them still hold up surprisingly well 30ish years later. A few have gone to be considered modern classics, and some have even been added to the American film canon.
How many of these 50 queer films released between 1990 and 1999 have you seen, and which ones do you still have to stream? Grab the popcorn and let's test your queer '90s cinema expertise!