PHOTOS: 13 times Johnny Sibilly turned a look & had everyone swooning

Johnny Sibilly knows how to werk it like a supermodel.

While the out and proud 36-year-old has been impressing us with his acting chops on our favorite shows like Pose, Queer As Folk and Hacks, and been making us laugh with his on-point observations and opinions on his Tres Leches podcast, it’s important as a community not to overlook Sibilly’s sartorial wizardry.

From a classic tux to a flashy statement top to putting his thicc thighs on display in delectable denim short shorts, the Latin hunk always slays, serves and stuns while working the camera with the fiercest Zoolander poses.

Click through to respectfully gaze at some of Sibilly’s best fits from his Instagram and then give him a follow (if you haven’t already!)…