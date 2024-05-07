The Tom Brady roast was full of gay jokes. Did it go too far?

Within five minutes of the Tom Brady roast on Netflix, Kevin Hart was cutting deep. The beloved standup wasn’t only joking about the seven-time Super Bowl champ’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

He was talking about Gisele cheating on Brady with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor! “I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f*king karate classes a day,” he quipped.

And that was one of the evening’s tamer remarks. Netflix’s three-hour Brady roast was obscene in every sense of the word, with comedians and Patriots legends tearing into the GOAT and each other with the ferocity of Gronk spiking a shot glass.

But did they go too far?

To say that gay jokes were a theme would be a dramatic understatement. Most of Rob Gronkowski’s set was dedicated to remarks about Julian Edelman servicing Brady, complete with an unwieldy routine about Edelman performing oral sex on the QB from Boston to Tampa Bay.

“[Julian’s] nickname was the squirrel, because he loved having Tom Brady’s nuts in his mouth,” Gronk said. “And when Tom left for Tampa, he gave him the whole shaft!”

Gronk says Julian Edelman nickname was the squirrel…



“His nickname was the squirrel because he LOVED HAVING TOM BRADY’s NUTS IN HIS MOUTH”



THEN SAYS HI TO TOM BRADY’s SISTER AND TOM ATTACKS HIM?

pic.twitter.com/V3RpFVqXKH — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 6, 2024

Gronk, who presents himself as a tequila-crazed, football-spiking meathead, has actually only made positive statements about inclusion in sports. Way back in 2012, the all-time great told Outsports he would have no issue with an out gay teammate.

“If that’s how they are, that’s how they are,” he said. “I mean, we’re teammates so, as long as he’s being a good teammate and being respectful and everything, that’s cool.”

But on Sunday night, his set would’ve even made Andrew Dice Clay blush. The same can be said for Edelman, who maybe told the most sordid joke of the show (the fact that I can’t definitively say whether it was the darkest one-liner shows how the night devolved).

Edelman was one of many presenters who referenced Aaron Hernandez. The former Patriots tight end was found guilty of first-degree murder and killed himself in prison.

“Everybody always asks me how big Gronk’s d*ck is. Don’t get me wrong, it gets the job done.” he said. “But there was this other Patriots tight end… he was hung.”

Unsurprisingly, everybody wasn’t a fan of the macabre d*ck jokes.

“If you’re going to joke about something that dark, the joke has to be funny enough to overcome how awful the subject matter is,” someone posted on social media. “None of these made the cut.”

Jokes about 9/11 are not funny.



Jokes about LGBTQ are not funny.



Jokes about murder are not funny.



Jokes about sexual assault are not funny.



The Tom Brady Roast was disgusting. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) May 6, 2024

Edelman also leaned into the barbs about his sexual subservience to Brady.

NO WAY… JULIAN EDELMAN ON BEING GAY WITH TOM BRADY:



“ I know there’s gonna be a lot of jokes about me being gay for Tom, but let me set the record straight THOSE BALLS WEREN’T GONNA DEFLATE THEMSELVES”

pic.twitter.com/Vz1KEE88nL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 6, 2024

Like Gronkowski, Edelman has previously made comments supporting the LGBTQ+ community. When Carl Nassib came out, the three-time Super Bowl champ offered his congratulations. “Awesome moment. Spreading the love to the @TrevorProject very classy move,” he tweeted.

Of course, there was nothing classy about the roast, and many people would say that’s the point. Roasts of A-list celebrities are the opposite of a safe space. Brady and his teammates were brutalized.

And a lot of it was funny! Comedian Sam Jay, who identifies as lesbian, delivered one of the best sets of the night.

This was one of the best jokes of the night ?



Sam Jay KILLED it ??#RoastOfTomBrady #SamJay #Comedy pic.twitter.com/KYk2dqWoup — ? (@JJetsX) May 6, 2024

But there was at least one person close to Brady who wasn’t laughing: Gisele. The supermodel is reportedly “deeply disappointed” about the explicit jokes regarding their marriage and sex life.

It was also hard for us to laugh when Dana White, the bellicose owner of UFC, used his brief stint at the mic to exclusively make fun of gay and transgender people.

“Tom, you played for the Patriots for so long, that I was actually starting to feel like you were from Boston. Then I saw you run, and I was like, ‘No, he’s definitely from San Francisco,'” he said.

Dana White was pissed Netflix only gave him one minute to roast Tom Brady ?



“You guys gave me 60 seconds? My name is Dana! Is that not trans enough for you liberal f*cks?” pic.twitter.com/rSJEBPSyci — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 6, 2024

We know that good comedy is supposed to be uncomfortable. But did the Brady roast cross the line? Let us know in the comments below!