Anthony Bowens’ new baseball teammates can’t believe he’s also a pro wrestler

Anthony Bowens is currently living his baseball fantasy. But he’ll always be a wrestler!

The reigning AEW World Trio Champion is back on the diamond this season for the first time since college, playing for the San Fernando Valley Baseball League’s Valley Boys. He’s clearly bonding with his teammates, who were surprised to find out about their new slugger’s day job.

During a recent chitchat, Bowens shared a surprising discovery of his own: he didn’t take the security tag off of his new belt. His teammates, having just found out that Bowens throws people around for a living, told the trailblazing grappler not to sweat it.

“It’s OK. You just have the excuse. You’re a wrestler, you can do whatever the f*ck you want,” said one of them.

“Valley Boys take what they want, OK?,” added another.

Bowens certainly takes what he wants in the ring. The New Jersey native publicly came out as gay in 2017, several years before he signed with his promotion, AEW (All Elite Wrestling). He made history in September 2022, when he became AEW’s first out male champion. In addition, Bowens became only the second publicly out man to hold a championship in a major televised American promotion. (Fred Rosser, who won the WWE Tag Team titles with Titus O’Neal in 2015, was the first.)

Engaged to YouTuber Michael Pavano, Bowens doesn’t hide his orientation. His identity is part of his persona, and fans love him for it. Example: when Bowens and Caster won the tag team title, they celebrated with pink and white confetti.

“I never thought that I would be able to live my dream because there was a time when I was very confused. And I didn’t know how to accept myself,” Bowens told the frenzied crowd. “But I fought through that [bleep]. I fought through all that [bleep]. And now I cry because I’m a champion. Max, and I, The Acclaimed, we are champions!”

One of the hallmark moments in Bowens’ career occurred last June, when a raucous crowd showered him with one of the most self-affirming chants imaginable: “He’s gay!”

A female commentator, Harley Cameron, said she could tell Bowens was attracted to her.

He quickly corrected the record, with the help of thousands.

Bowens can command a crowd on the diamond as well, which isn’t surprising, considering he’s ripped! Straight boys recognize shredded pecs, too…

“You’re terrifying. Go in sleeveless, they’ll for sure take you seriously,” said one of Bowens’ teammates.

When asked about his specialty move, Bowens didn’t hesitate: “Scissor Me Timbers!”

A college player at Montclair State University in New Jersey, Bowens started hitting the batting cage early this year. To kick off 2024, Bowens issued a challenge to elite NCAA pitcher Robbie Salvatore of Kean University. If Salvatore could fan him, he would receive two tickets to one of AEW’s signature PPV events, World’s End.

Their first encounter was a battle, as Bowens worked the count full before smashing a changeup. Eager for another crack, Bowens challenged Salvatore to face him again, though this time the hurler came out on top.

At the end of the video, Salvatore had his tickets in hand. No word on whether Bowens’ Valley Boy teammates follow Salvatore’s lead, and issue challenges of their own…

It’s apparent that baseball is Bowens’ first love. After graduating college, he worked at MLB Network as a production assistant. Bowens returned to the network’s headquarters in February, appearing on the morning show and taking a tour of the facilities.

We love everything about his experience, right down to his wardrobe selection: a wide-open bright pink baseball jersey

Bowens ties all of his identities together: wrestler, baseball player, gay man. When he joined the Valley Boys last month, he hadn’t played a baseball game in a decade.

But all of that offseason practice made perfect. Bowens’ seemingly hasn’t lost a step.

Look at him here, tracking down a fly ball like a pro!

He also knows how to finish a batting practice sesh with authority. Appropriately, the phrase “Scissor King” is inscribed on his bat.

With an AEW event coming up May 16 in Portland, Oregon, Bowens is also still dominating in the squared circle. Nothing can stop him, including a store security tag.