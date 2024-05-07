Tom Daley enters his fifth & final Olympics with a stronger than ever thirst trap game

Tom Daley came out of retirement last summer after his five-year-old son said nine magic words: “Papa, I want to see you dive at the Olympics.”

Now, the four-time medalist is just a few months away from fulfilling his son’s desire.

Daley was officially selected Monday for Great Britain’s diving squad for the Paris Games, along with partner Noah Williams. They won gold together at the British National Diving cup in late December, which was Daley’s first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.

He captured gold at the Tokyo Games for the first time in his storied career, winning the synchronized diving competition with Matty Lee.

In other words, Daley is arguably performing better than ever. He also won a silver medal at the World Championships in Doha earlier this year.

If he medals in Paris, Daley will join a revered group of five-time Olympic medalists, including Greg Louganis, who’s widely considered the greatest male diver of all-time.

Daley told the Guardian he’s coming back to win.

“Of course I would be lying if I said I didn’t want to win another medal,” he said. “I mean, it’s in my nature. I’m going to give it everything that I’ve got.”

A diving prodigy, Daley was the youngest person to ever medal at the European Championships. The British native partook in his first Olympic Games at Beijing 2008, when he was just 14 years old.

He publicly came out as gay in 2013, when he started dating his now-husband Dustin Lance Black. The A-list couple has two kids together: Robert Ray and Phoenix Rose.

Last summer, Daley visited the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic headquarters in Colorado with Robbie, who’s now six. That’s when Robbie shared his Olympic dream.

“I’m not ready to be done, and I don’t think I was ready to be done and hang up my trunks and move on with that part of my life, and especially when my son Robbie said ‘Pappa I want to see you dive at the Olympics,’” said Daley in his comeback video.

Shortly thereafter, he posted a thigh-heavy video to the tune of Troye Sivan‘s “Rush.” The man knows his audience!

“Looking good 🙌❤️,” Louganis commented.

Daley has dominated his sport over the last decade, with his aforementioned four Olympic medals. He’s secured three bronzes in addition to his gold.

When he won gold in Tokyo, his words matched the historic moment.

“I feel incredibly proud to say I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. I feel very empowered by that,” he said. “When I was younger I thought I was never going to be anything or achieve anything because of who I was. To be an Olympic champion now shows that you can achieve anything.”

A longtime heartthrob, Daley is leaning into his physical appeal more than ever. He’s taken to filming shirtless videos with Williams, in which the two pals talk about modeling and c*ck-socks.

You know, just regular ol’ guy stuff 😉.

An avid knitter, Daley stitched together a c*ck-sock for Williams in 2021. A fan asked if Daley is surprised that Williams has worn the warm accessory.

“No, I’m not. I think you actually posted a photo,” he said. “It’s nice that they’re actually used. Most of the time people use it as a little novelty thing that never actually gets used.”

A month later, Daley posted another shirtless vid with Williams, and also welcomed his former diving partner, Daniel Goodfellow. They won bronze together at the 2016 Rio Games.

The topics ranged from favorite TV programs, to boxers or briefs. Maybe next time each delicious diver will model their choice?

With a 30th birthday on the horizon, Daley will likely be the oldest diver competing in Paris. He’s been in the international spotlight for about 15 years, and clearly more comfortable than ever in his speedo.