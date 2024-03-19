This video of Tom Daley with two shirtless hunks in a hotel room answers a lot of questions

Divers Noah Williams, Tom Daley and Daniel Goodfellow (Photo: YouTube)

British diver Tom Daley posted a video last month in which he and his current diving partner, Noah Williams answered questions from followers.

The video proved popular. So much so that Daley has done it again, but with a twist. This week he invited one of his former diving partners, Daniel Goodfellow, to join him and Williams.

Daley and Goodfellow won bronze medals diving together at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In this new video, Daley asks Goodfellow and Williams a series of questions from fans to find out which of them knows him better.

It’s sweet to see the camaraderie between the three athletes. We’re also not complaining about the fact they chose to do the Q&A session topless.

Like Williams, some of you may also be interested to know that Goodfellow also has his own (non-sexual) OnlyFans! The YouTube video has links to them both.

Questions asked include: “What is Tom’s favorite TV program?”; “Name one feature Tom loves and one feature Tom hates about competition venues?”; “How many cups of coffee does Tom drink a day?”; and “Does Tom prefer boxers or briefs?”, among others.

Last month, Daley triumphed at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha. The British diving team won gold in the team event and Daley won silver with Noah Williams. The pair’s performance secured a spot for Team GB at the men’s synchronized 10m event at the Paris Olympics.

British officials have yet to announce which divers they’re selecting for Paris this summer, but Daley and Williams are favorites to represent their country in that event.

Condoms in the Olympic village

(Photo: Shutterstock)

In news that may or may not be of interest to both athletes, Paris officials revealed this week that they’re lifting an “intimacy ban” imposed on athletes in 2020. The ban was introduced in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Olympics Village Director Laurent Michaud told Sky News over the weekend that the city of Love was suppling 300,000 condoms to the Olympic village inhabitants this summer. The site will play host to 9,000 athletes. For those too lazy to do the math, that works out at almost two condoms each per day.

“It is very important that the conviviality here is something big,” Michaud told Sky News.

“Working with the athletes commission, we wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable.”