Gay science, soiled jeans & Troye Sivan’s bottomless bowl: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

Here we go again!

This week has not been a Mamma Mia sequel, but the world of LGBTQ+ news has given us plenty to sing about.

First off, Eddie Redmayne literally busted out a tune in the Broadway debut of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, then Omar Apollo wrapped up work on his new album, and Daniel Bedingfield maybe alluded to a relationship with a man onstage.

Plus, Jonathan Bailey celebrated a birthday, Ellen DeGeneres opened up about being canceled, Pete Buttigieg scored a big win for gay fliers across the country, and a naughty meme divided Gay Twitter X’s tops and bottoms.

In other corners of the web, we’ve been binge-watching Y2K classics, gearing up for the hottest, most gay-ish movie of the year thus far, and maybe wetting our pants on purpose? More on that to come.

Here are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. Gay Science by Rob Anderson

If you (or your straight friends) ever wondered why gays can’t sit in a chair properly, if bottoms will survive the apocalypse, or if colleges turn people bisexual, ask no more! The hilarious answers are all in Gay Science: The Totally Scientific Examination of LGBTQ+ Culture, Myths, and Stereotypes by Rob Anderson, better known as hunky content creator @heartthrobanderson.

The hardcover book ($25 on Amazon) is based on his hit viral “Gay Science” series, featuring “60 topics across 29 fields of science” and clever sidebars like “Get PrePared,” “Fagtoids,” and “A Lesbian Explains.” This isn’t the textbook you had in biology class… but it is the one that will get banned from it.

2. Love Lies Bleeding-Themed Merch

Image Credit: A24

Love Lies Bleeding had me at lesbians, vintage gym wear, and Kirsten Stewart. The romantic thriller, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is already one of the best LGBTQ+ films of the year. And it features a dark and unexpected message about steroid usage to boot!

Thankfully, like most of A24’s critically-acclaimed fare, the film is getting the merch treatment with a new capsule collection. The only thing better than the studio’s flicks are their souvenirs and the Love Lies Bleeding selection does not disappoint. Check out the understated and stylish Crater Gym Socks ($14), Crater Gym Glass Ashtray ($18), and musclebound Crater Gym Staff Tee ($40).

3. The masterpiece that is Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List arriving on streaming

I am so thrilled by the audience response to @Peacock steaming “Kathy Griffin My Life on the D list” after all these years. Make it your binge show tonight! — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 23, 2024

A wise woman once said, “There ain’t no a** to kiss when you’re living life on the D-List.” For those who survived the aughts, Kathy Griffin’s long-running Bravo reality TV show feels like a fever dream. Remember when she visited Iraq, hosted the GayVN Awards, and performed for a prison all within a few episodes? (A prisoner shouting, “I want to kill you,” and the foul-mouthed comedian retorting, “Take a number, honey!” lives in my mind rent-free.)

Finally, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series is available to stream in full on Peacock! With its depictions of Perez Hilton, paparazzi culture, and Renee Zellweger, it serves as a time capsule of both comedy and celebrity from 2005 to 2010. And the fame-loving Griffin –– who’s currently on her “My Life on the PTSD-List” tour –– is eating up the effusive reactions.

4. Jordanluca’s “Pee-Stained” Designer jeans

In today’s edition of WTF News… Jordanluca’s new designer jeans look soaked and soiled. On purpose. I’ve tried to feign understanding when it comes to high-fashion, but I’ve got to admit the Stain Stonewash look –– which retailed for $811 –– is beyond me. (Insert some kind of “I could make my own pair for the price of water bottle!” joke here.)

Nevertheless, pee stains must be en vogue, because the original design has already sold out after debuting at Milan Fashion Week in their Fall/Winter 2023 show. Nevertheless, you can hop on the trend by snagging the slightly-more discreet lighter wash for a modest $607.

5. These frisky & bicurious Challengers memes

3 tickets for challengers please pic.twitter.com/Gv4BfU2XA9 — bethany (@fiImgal) April 25, 2024

Just how gay is Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s new tennis flick Challengers? No spoilers, but that tension-filled scene from the trailer, where Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist sit on a bed and exchange sexually charged glances, certainly speaks for itself.

Regardless, social media is so abuzz with the MMF fantasy that it’s inspired a new meme. As it turns out, love triangles with a queer-esque edge are nothing new, from Ferris Bueller‘s lead trio to Bella, Edward, and Jacob in The Twilight Saga, to even Pokémon. We’re gonna need those three tickets ASAP.

6. Bubly Bellini Bliss

A beverage recommendation that boasts it’s “non-alcoholic” on this website? In this column?! Let that be a testament to the taste! There are few communities as cult-like as those who follow specialty flavors from sparkling water brands. Nevertheless, Bubly Sparkling Water‘s limited-edition Bellini Bliss flavor (priced $4.99 and up, varying by location) is worth drinking the Koolaid for. Metaphorically speaking, of course.

With hints of peach, pineapple, and mango, the zero-calorie can is both delicious and refreshing, providing a taste of summer and OK yes, 0% juice. But if that doesn’t have you sold, it’s a certifiably perfect mixer and Bubly has got you covered with their own curated mixology recipes.

7. BDG Drinks Printed Short Sleeve Shirt

They always say don’t wear your drinks –– especially if you’re wearing a white tee –– but these cute printed short sleeves (available in a variety of sizes for $49 at Urban Outfitters) beg to differ.

Whether you’re feeling blue bottles, orange-hued brews, or trying to show off a deconstructed Bloody Mary, these lightweight shirts will make you the hit of any garden, boat, or backyard party. Even if you do, erm, spill on yourself.

8. Luca‘s beloved duo making their Disneyland debut

Luca and Alberto also meeting the media tonight at Club Pixar pic.twitter.com/TD9WMioS1K — Disneyland News Today (@dlnt) April 25, 2024

As our sister site INTO confirmed, Disney and Pixar’s adorable coming-of-age film Luca is canonically gay. Whether its executives care to admit it or not. That’s why I was especially gagged to learn its lead characters Luca and Alberto were getting their own IRL, costumed counterparts as part of Disney California Adventure’s new Pixar Fest celebration.

It’s exciting to think about a generation of LGBTQ+ kids (and probably adults) getting to snap pics with their queer-coded faves. And as a bonus, Inside Out‘s Sadness is also making her park debut… and the clips of her dancing through the tears to “Walking on Sunshine” are hilarious.

9. Troye Sivan‘s bottom(less) bowl

As previously established, gay men don’t know how to sit in chairs. And apparently, they don’t know how bowls work either. Case-in-point: Troye Sivan just debuted these bottomless, baseless, and beautiful bowls as part of his ultra-luxe Tsu Lange Yor homeware line.

Available in a small size ($167) for “keys, wallet, headphones” and condoms , as well as a full size ($610) for your “perishables,” these brass tchotchkes may not be the most transportive additions to the home. But they sure are stylish.

10. “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

What, exactly, does a “me-espresso” taste like? Well, if it’s anything as sugary sweet and mindless as this new bop from rising pop princess Sabrina Carpenter, I’ll be ordering two.

After back-to-back weekends at Coachella (and a stint opening up for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour), the saccharine tune just scored the blonde starlet her first-ever top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. And it’s no surprise the pop gays are devouring it up, with ridiculously fun lyrics like, “I’m working late ‘cuz I’m a singer / Oh, he looks so cute wrapped around my finger.”

