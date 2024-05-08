Football star Travis Kelce—better known to some of you as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend—has landed his first major acting role.

Deadline reports that Kelce has been cast in a new horror series by Ryan Murphy. Grotesquerie is being produced for FX.

Also appearing in Grotesquerie are Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

Other than the casting of Nash-Betts, Vance and Manville, details about Grotesquerie are scarce, beyond the fact it’s due in the fall. A teaser appeared back in February.

Nash-Betts confirmed the news with a video she posted to her stories. She said, “Guys, guess who I’m working with on Grotesquerie?” She then panned her phone around to show Kelce.

“Jumping into new territory… with Niecy,” he commented.

He reshared the story to his own Instagram stories.

Grotesquerie’s arrival will coincide with the start of the new football season when Kelce will rejoin the Kansas City Chiefs. In February, the team won the Super Bowl for the third time in five years.

Kelce was already a star thanks to his success as a sportsman. However, his relationship with Taylor Swift has turned him into a global name. Now aged 34, he’s surely keen to explore opportunities for when his NFL career comes to an end. He signed with the top Hollywood agency CAA last year.

Kelce co-hosts a podcast with his brother, Jason, called New Heights. He’s also executive produced an indie movie called My Dead Friend Zoe. It premiered at the recent SXSW festival.

Murphy helps stars enter the acting world

Gay über-producer Ryan Murphy is known for casting high-profile stars in his shows, some of whom have little previous acting experience. Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian have all had parts in American Horror Story. Murphy also gave former Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy his first major role (also in AHS).

Nash-Betts recently won an Emmy for another Murphy series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Kelce will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of former NFL star Terry Crews and wrestlers Dave Bautista, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and John Cena is carving out an acting career.

Besides Grotesquerie, Murphy is also working on another new show entitled Dr. Odyssey. Produced for ABC, it’s rumored to be a medical procedural set on a cruise ship.

