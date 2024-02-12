All your favorite bops & artists nominated in the 2024 Queerties REMIXED

From “Believe” to “Born This Way” to “Padam Padam”, the LGBTQ+ community loves a good banger. But you know what we love even more? A dance floor remix!

In celebration of the most iconic songs of the past year and the artists who sang them, we’ve come up with three different categories for you to vote in: Breakout Musical Artist, Anthem, and Music Video.

Voting runs now through February 22. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on March 12 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites.

To help you make your selections, we put together a Spotify playlist of all the artists nominated in this year’s Queerties Awards. Now, here’s the remixed edition. Listen below and don’t forget you can vote once per day per device in each category through February 22! 🎧🎧🎧