slays, serves & stuns

PHOTOS: David Archuleta, Colman Domingo, Wilson Cruz & all the fiercest fits of the week

By
week in fashion

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Jonathan Bailey’s luxury serve, Sarah Paulson’s zoot suit realness or Wilson Cruz‘s sheer eleganza, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Colman reigned supreme in this sick all white Casablanca suit at the Time100 gala in NYC.

Manu Ríos

Manu Rios

Manu’s offbeat shirt and statement belt were the perfect complement to his neutral look at the Premios Platino in Mexico.

David Archuleta

David Archuleta

David upped his swagger with the low-cut tank and shiny floral suit at an American Idol event in LA.

Joel Kim Booster & Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Joel Kim Booster, Michaela Jae Rodriguez

JKB’s crop top and MJ’s fringe were the perfect pairing as the Loot stars took over arrivals at an NBC event in West Hollywood.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

Bailey gave off all the rich zaddy vibes at an Omega event in Milan.

Omar Ayuso

Omar Ayuso

 Omar flaunted his button game at the Talía Awards in Madrid.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson

Sarah was all about the pinstripe eleganza at the Patriots Broadway opening.

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz

Wilson’s sheer top and vibrant pocket square were the perfect accents to his sleek serve at the 9th Annual Bytes & Bylines White House Correspondents’ Dinner Reception in DC.

Chris Olsen

Chris Olsen

Tank tops and pointy boots for the win at The Great Gatsby Broadway opening night.

 Priyanka, Sasha Velour, Latrice Royale and Jaida Essence Hall

Priyanka, Sasha Velour, Latrice Royale and Jaida Essence Hall

Just four queens acting royal at theWe’re Here premiere in LA.

Cody Rigsby

Cody Rigsby

Cody brought the army vibes at The Great Gatsby opening night on Broadway.

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan said tie dye for your nerves at the Stereophonic Broadway opening night.

André Lamoglia

Andre Lamoglia

We’re digging Andre’s golden tan and facial scruff at the Premios Platino in Mexico.

Christian Chavez

Christian Chavez

Christian took home two awards for RBD at the Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Noah J. Ricketts

Noah J. Ricketts

Noah issued a code red at The Great Gatsby opening night on Broadway.

Nymphia Wind and Amanda Lepore

Nymphia Wind, and Amanda Lepore

American’s newly crowned Drag Superstar and the NYC nightlife legend both shimmered at the Drag Race finale viewing event in Manhattan.

Chris Pine

Chris Pine

Pine proved he’s the short shorts king at the Poolman premiere in LA.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue

Kylie went “Padam” all over the Time100 gala in NYC.

