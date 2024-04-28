PHOTOS: David Archuleta, Colman Domingo, Wilson Cruz & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Jonathan Bailey’s luxury serve, Sarah Paulson’s zoot suit realness or Wilson Cruz‘s sheer eleganza, the
lewks looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…
Colman Domingo
Colman reigned supreme in this sick all white Casablanca suit at the Time100 gala in NYC.
Manu Ríos
Manu’s offbeat shirt and statement belt were the perfect complement to his neutral look at the Premios Platino in Mexico.
David Archuleta
David upped his swagger with the low-cut tank and shiny floral suit at an American Idol event in LA.
Joel Kim Booster & Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
JKB’s crop top and MJ’s fringe were the perfect pairing as the Loot stars took over arrivals at an NBC event in West Hollywood.
Jonathan Bailey
Bailey gave off all the rich zaddy vibes at an Omega event in Milan.
Sarah Paulson
Sarah was all about the pinstripe eleganza at the Patriots Broadway opening.
Wilson Cruz
Wilson’s sheer top and vibrant pocket square were the perfect accents to his sleek serve at the 9th Annual Bytes & Bylines White House Correspondents’ Dinner Reception in DC.
Chris Olsen
Tank tops and pointy boots for the win at The Great Gatsby Broadway opening night.
Priyanka, Sasha Velour, Latrice Royale and Jaida Essence Hall
Just four queens acting royal at theWe’re Here premiere in LA.
Cody Rigsby
Cody brought the army vibes at The Great Gatsby opening night on Broadway.
Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan said tie dye for your nerves at the Stereophonic Broadway opening night.
André Lamoglia
We’re digging Andre’s golden tan and facial scruff at the Premios Platino in Mexico.
Christian Chavez
Christian took home two awards for RBD at the Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Noah J. Ricketts
Noah issued a code red at The Great Gatsby opening night on Broadway.
Nymphia Wind and Amanda Lepore
American’s newly crowned Drag Superstar and the NYC nightlife legend both shimmered at the Drag Race finale viewing event in Manhattan.
Chris Pine
Pine proved he’s the short shorts king at the Poolman premiere in LA.
Kylie Minogue
Kylie went “Padam” all over the Time100 gala in NYC.
