What’s the real story behind ‘Elite’ hunk Omar Ayuso’s rise to fame?

Omar Ayuso is the only original cast member from Netflix‘s hit Spanish teen telenovela Elite returning for the show’s upcoming seventh and final season.

When the show premiered in 2018, Ayuso played the role of closeted gay Muslim, Omar Shanaa, and instantly became a fan favorite as the character learned to fully embrace his queer identity.

While millions adore his on-screen persona, not everyone may be familiar with his journey to becoming one of the hottest actors of his generation. Here’s all the tea on Omar Ayuso’s rise to fame!

Get to Know Omar Ayuso

If you’re here for some quick trivia knowledge, below are some key stats on Omar Ayuso:

Born in: Madrid, Spain

Birth date: March 26th, 1998

Age: 25 years old

Height: 5’7” ft. or 1.7 m

Education background: Bachelor in Audiovisual Communication

Studied in: Charles III University of Madrid, and Corazza Studio (acting classes)

Grew up in: Manzanares el Real, Spain

Net worth: 2-3 million US dollars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omar (@omarayuso)

How did Omar Ayuso get famous/discovered?

Omar was first discovered when he appeared on an episode of the hit series El Continental in 2018, right before he got his role as Omar Shanaa in Elite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omar (@omarayuso)

He has acted in several roles in films by directors Jorge Cantos and Jools Beardon. Cantos cast Omar in his 2019 short films Maras’ de Salvador Calvo and Ráfagas de vida salvaje. Beardon cast him in 2019 as well, in his film Disseminare.

What took Omar’s popularity to the next level?

His role as Omar in Netflix’s hit show, Elite, brought Omar into the spotlight. Omar’s on-screen relationship with another character, Ander, (combined to be ‘Omander’) became a popular gay love story for the show’s rabid fanbase.

Omar also appeared in Spanish singer Rosalia’s music video for her 2020 hit song called “Juro Que.” This cemented his visibility on a global platform as Rosalia has legions of international fans and listeners. In 2021, he continued his string of projects by appearing in 8 Años, a Spanish gay drama that was directed by Jd Alcazar.

Breaking the internet

Omar Ayuso first went viral on Instagram on May 18, 2020, when he happened to share a picture of himself on FaceTime with (what appeared to be) a naked man. The fans created a furor over the post but Instagram ultimately took it down. He re-uploaded the image minus his boyfriend in the frame. It is now clear that the man was his boyfriend Alonzo Diaz, an artist based in Spain.

On May 28th, 2020 he broke the internet again when he confirmed that he was indeed dating Alonzo. He posted an adorable snap of him with his boyfriend Alonzo Diaz to his Instagram profile followed by 4.3 million users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omar (@omarayuso)

What inspired him to become an actor?

Omar claims that Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodovar’s 2004 drama Bad Education made him want to be an actor and pursue the career seriously. He then went on to study filmmaking at the Charles III University of Madrid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omar (@omarayuso)

Omar also works behind the camera

Omar directed and wrote his first film last year. His 20-minute short film Matar a la madre was released in 2022. The film won Best Montage in the Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omar (@omarayuso)

Omar Ayuso identifies as a gay/queer man

Ever since playing a gay character on Elite, fans had wondered whether Omar was indeed gay/queer in real life. In May 2020, Omar Ayuso came out as gay when he posted a string of photos with his boyfriend Alonzo Diaz. It is unclear if they are still together as a couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omar (@omarayuso)

While Omar has said he doesn’t see himself as an LGBTQ+ role model, he still stands up for gay rights. He caused a lot of buzz online when he called out bullies who were angry with his choice to be with a man in real life. He pointed out that people have a much easier time accepting homosexuality in fiction, but do not give queer and gay people the same treatment in real life. Fans lauded Omar for standing up for himself and the community at large.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Omar

Omar Ayuso is an incredibly gifted actor, writer, and filmmaker who has been one of the emerging faces of LGBTQ+ representation in global media.

Despite only existing in the public eye for 5 years, his portfolio already boasts of filmmaking awards, roles in a hit drama series, and critically acclaimed short films. He is setting a fantastic precedent for upcoming LGBTQ+ actors and filmmakers to excel in the entertainment space.

