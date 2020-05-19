Actor Omar Ayuso accidentally on purpose shares FaceTime chat with naked guy

Omar Ayuso currently stars on Netflix‘s hit Spanish teen drama Élite. He’s also quite active on Instagram, regularly sharing artsy thirst traps with his 4.3 million followers.

Like yesterday, when he posted a shirtless photo of himself illuminated by a triangle of light beaming through a window, along with the caption, “No os distanciéis demasiado,” which roughly translates to “Don’t distance yourself too much.”

But it wasn’t Ayuso’s handsome face or poetic musings that had everyone talking. It’s what was going on in the bottom righthand corner of the screen that grabbed their attention.

The 22-year-old actor appeared to be FaceTiming with a very naked guy. It’s not clear who the guy was, but we’re guessing it was artist Alonso Díaz, who he was confirmed to be dating back in March.

The photo quickly garnered over 330,000 likes before it was flagged and removed by Instagram. Luckily, someone took a screenshot of it before it was deleted.

A short while later, Ayuso re-uploaded the image minus the hot guy in the corner (whomp, whomp) along with the caption: “Instagram me habrá censurado una oda al amor pero no me censurará una oda a mi mismo,” which translates to “Instagram will have censored me an ode to love but it will not censor me an ode to myself.”

Scroll down for more pics from Ayuso’s Instagram page…

