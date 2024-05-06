Ivanka is said to be “warming up” to the idea of joining her dad’s campaign again & uuuggghhh

After swearing off politics forever a year and a half ago, Ivanka Trump is said to be thinking about maybe joining her father’s campaign and, should be win in November, playing a role in his future dictatorship administration again.

An unnamed source tells OK! that the former first daughter is “warming to the idea of trying to be helpful again” and “privately not ruling out having some sort of role.”

“She’s not like ‘Hell no’ anymore,” the source notes.

As you may recall, shortly after her father announced his latest bid for the White House in November 2022, Ivanka issued a statement saying she would be sitting out this campaign.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she told Fox News Digital. “I do not plan to be in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

A few days later, an “anonymous source” (read: Ivanka) told Us Weekly that she was 100% serious about her decision and that there was nothing her father could say or do to make her change her mind.

“Even if her dad begged her to be involved in his campaign again, Ivanka would turn it down flat,” the source said. “Her priority is to pursue a calm, low-key life now and enjoy her new professional start in the private sector, raise her family and stay away from the circus and volatility that will surely be coming along with her dad’s campaign.”

Since then, the 42-year-old failed handbag designer has more or less made good on that promise, aside from a publicity trip humanitarian tour of the Kfar Aza kibbutz in Israel, which was attacked by Hamas last October.

That is, until now.

Ivanka has purportedly started “quietly surveying members of her inner circle about when it might make sense to re-engage with the campaign — and even whether to take a job in the administration if Trump wins,” according to this unnamed source.

A second unnamed source adds, “After a long-standing position of ruling it out, she’s more open to it. It’s getting more real, it’s revving up.”

While the 2024 presidential campaign is revving up, so is her father’s hush money trial in New York.

The trial entered its fourth week today and kicked off this morning with Judge Merchan once again holding the one-term, twice-impeached, quadruply-indicted ex-president in contempt for violating his gag order… for the tenth time.

Trump was fined another $1,000, bringing the total amount in gag order violation fines he’s been ordered to pay up to $10,000, for remarks he made about the jury.

Merchan also reminded him that jail was not outside of question if he continued violating his orders, although he made it clear he really hopes it doesn’t get to that.

“The last thing I want to do is put you in jail,” he said at start of this morning’s proceedings. “You are the former president of the United States and possibly the next president…. I do not want to impose a jail sanction.”

The defendant is hereby “put on notice that if appropriate and warranted, future violations of its lawful orders will be punishable by incarceration,” Merchan’s order reads.

Trump must pay the fine by May 10. If convicted by the jury he continues to bash publicly, he faces up to four years in prison. The trail is expected to last through the end of the month.