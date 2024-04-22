Ivanka is reportedly focused on “living her best life” & avoiding her dad’s “embarrassing” hush money trial

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything from Ivanka Trump Kushner. And apparently that’s all by design.

As her father’s first criminal trial kicked off in New York last week, the former first daughter, who was once his most-trusted aide and ally, was nowhere near to be seen.

The one-term, twice-impeached, quadruply-indicted ex-president is currently on trial over his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels and a $130,000 payment he reportedly made for her silence ahead of the 2016 election.

Now, a Trump family insider tells Page Six that his eldest daughter supports her dad… just not publicly.

“I’m told Ivanka has spoken to her father over the last few days and remains as supportive as ever,” the insider claims.

“One thing that is for certain is that she will not be in court for the Stormy Daniels trial, and neither will Melania,” they add. “The trial remains embarrassing for all the Trump women.”

Evidently, Ivanka is OK with her dad saying he wants to date her on The View, gushing about how she has the “best body” to Howard Stern, and even talking to White House aides about her “breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her” (according to Miles Taylor, author of Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump), but remaining by his side while he stands trial for allegedly paying hush money to an adult film star is a bridge too far for the 42-year-old mother of three.

Last week, while her father sat in a courthouse downtown dozing off and reportedly farting loudly as jurors were selected in the first criminal trial of a former president in U.S. in history, Ivanka was “all smiles” as she left the ritzy Aman Hotel in Midtown.

Ivanka Trump all smiles in NYC as dad’s hush money trial continues https://t.co/DO7yFswBL7 pic.twitter.com/HcZP3rkzkM — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) April 16, 2024

According to People, a source close to Ivanka said last month that she’s “living her best life” and really “doesn’t care” about what’s going on in her 77-year-old father’s world.

“She is pleased, living her best life,” the insider alleged. “She left politics totally in the rearview mirror, and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn’t care. She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn’t want to be involved.”

Today marks Day 1 of Week 2 of the former-reality-star-turned-disgraced-world-leader’s hush money trial. Opening statements are currently underway, as prosecutors and the defense begin laying out their case to jurors.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.