Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffered a humiliating defeat in Congress yesterday. She seems not to have realized this fact, but thankfully fellow Rep. Jared Moskowitz (FL) was at hand to point it out to her with a handy Wizard of Oz meme.

Greene has been threatening for weeks to force Congress to vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson. Yesterday, she finally made good on that threat and introduced her motion to vacate the speaker’s chair.

However, her announcement met with instant boos from across the chamber. The Hill says both Democrats and Republicans jeered Greene.

As expected, Greene’s resolution was quickly tabled. Many Democrats had already indicated that they intended to vote alongside the bulk of Republicans to save Johnson. It was a rare show of support from Democrats for a Republican speaker.

In the end, only 11 of Greene’s Republican colleagues voted with Greene. The chamber voted 359-43-7 to dismiss Greene’s motion-to-vacate.

Check out representatives booing her in the chamber. She retaliates by accusing Democrats and Republicans of uniting as the “Uniparty”.

Marjorie Taylor Greene initiates the motion to vacate called and is booed by the House pic.twitter.com/TqCDx5Xl6g — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2024

Donald Trump defends Johnson

Johnson later thanked Representatives for their support.

“I appreciate the show of confidence from my colleagues to defeat this misguided effort,” he said. “That is certainly what it was.”

Greene’s attempt to kick Johnson out was also criticized by Donald Trump. Greene typically shows slavish loyalty to the former President, but on this, they disagreed.

“I absolutely love Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s got Spirit, she’s got Fight, and I believe she’ll be around, and on our side, for a long time to come,” Trump said on Truth Social. “However, right now Republicans have to be fighting the Radical Left Democrats.

He added that Republicans were “not in a position” to oust Johnson.

“At some point, we may very well be, but this is not the time.”

Trump went on to claim that he was ahead in the polls, “But if we show DISUNITY, which will be portrayed as CHAOS, it will negatively affect everything! Mike Johnson is a good man who is trying very hard.”

Greene, undeterred, shared footage of colleagues booing her. She said, “Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries, and the rest of the Democrats saved Mike Johnson.”

Tonight, you saw the Uniparty in action.



Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries, and the rest of the Democrats saved Mike Johnson. pic.twitter.com/67ZOn76yDN — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 8, 2024

Many responded to point out how she had failed and her theatrics had made her irrelevant.

Jared Moskowitz

Florida Democrat Jared Moskowitz went viral with a Wizard of Oz meme comparing Greene to the Wicked Witch of the East, crushed by Dorothy’s House. However, in his image, the witch is wearing Donald Trump’s tacky gold sneakers, not ruby slippers.

How it started, how it’s going pic.twitter.com/vSo5FSbQ4q — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) May 8, 2024

Moskowitz also went viral with another tweet on the surreality of the whole situation. He said he was last night asked to vote to save a speaker he’d never even heard of just a couple of years ago.

If you told me at the beginning of the 118th Congress they would defeat a motion to vacate Mike Johnson, I would have said Who the hell is Mike Johnson ? 🤷 https://t.co/oN2PS0j0Yj — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) May 9, 2024

Greene’s animosity to Johnson

Greene filed her motion to vacate against Johnson more than a month ago. Yesterday, she called it to the floor as privileged. This forces the house to debate and vote upon it within two legislative days. However, it didn’t even get that far as lawmakers united to table it.

Greene has expressed growing frustration with Johnson in recent months. This largely boils down to his decision to package a government funding bill and his support for a foreign aid package that includes billions of dollars of support to Ukraine.

Greene held hours of meetings with Johnson on Monday and Tuesday to try to come to an agreement to avoid her ousting attempt. On Tuesday, Democrats issued a statement supporting Johnson. Many Dems expressed relief over Johnson supporting the foreign aid package. They also want to avoid the chaos and political paralysis that ensued following Kevin McCarthy’s departure as speaker last year.

The statement from the Democrats enraged Greene. Realizing her plan would likely not succeed, she accused Johnson of cutting a “slimy backroom deal” with Democrats to remain in power.

It wasn’t just Democratic representatives such as Moskowitz mocking Greene. Here’s GOP Rep. Mike Lawler criticizing “Moscow Marjorie” for throwing a “tantrum.”

🔥GOP Rep. Mike Lawler blasted Marjorie Taylor Greene:



“Moscow Marjorie has clearly gone off the deep end – maybe the result of a space laser.”

pic.twitter.com/00kdJCJh20 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 9, 2024

