Marjorie Taylor Green suffers another humiliating defeat & it’s one for the books

Marjorie Taylor Greene is encountering a problem on her book tour: How do you sell books to people who burn them?

The conspiracy-crazed congresswoman held multiple book signings over the weekend in Florida, drawing sparse crowds.

sparse.

There was nobody there!

The saga of MTG’s fraught weekend began late Thursday, when a Florida venue canceled an event featuring the MAGA extremist. The event was being advertised as an occasion marking the third anniversary of January 6.

Democratic State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani posted screenshots of the grotesque advertising on social media.

“Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an ‘anniversary’ event to mark January 6th and Marjorie Taylor Green is the ‘special” guest,’ she wrote. Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it.”

But it was not a joke. Sadly, the event was very real.

That is, until Eskamani’s post.

Westgate Resorts quickly pulled out, alleging they weren’t aware of the January 6 subtext when agreeing to host the book signing… on January 6.

“Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book-signing,” it said in a statement.

MTG took the slight in stride, of course.

HAH!

“The Communist Democrats tried to shut down my book signing. They lost!” she wrote.

Umm…not really. MTG wound up hosting her signing at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in St. Cloud, Florida.

At another location, it looked like she was signing books for nobody… in a pre-school?

Her signing Sunday in Daytona Beach, a right-wing hotbed, wasn’t any more popular.

MTG at the Iron Horse Saloon in Daytona raking in the cash yesterday with her book signing event.

MTG’s humiliating weekend appearances capped off a week of indignities. The FEC also fined her $12,000 for alleged illegal fundraising.

And what is MTG’s book about, you ask? MTG’s book, MTG, “reveals her personal account of the battles she fights in the halls of Congress and beyond.”

The gay-hating demagogue “shares the story of her incredible ascension from small town business owner to MAGA firebrand!”

As exciting as that sounds, readers aren’t thrilled! The book has a 1.4 rating on Walmart’s online store and 3.1 on Amazon.

“A lobotomy would be enjoyable than this ‘book,” writes one reviewer.

Looking forward to when she blames her book singing busts on the “Communist Democrats” too!