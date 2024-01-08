Marjorie Taylor Green suffers another humiliating defeat & it’s one for the books

Marjorie Taylor Greene is encountering a problem on her book tour: How do you sell books to people who burn them?
The conspiracy-crazed congresswoman held multiple book signings over the weekend in Florida, drawing sparse crowds.
And we mean…sparse.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
There was nobody there!
The saga of MTG’s fraught weekend began late Thursday, when a Florida venue canceled an event featuring the MAGA extremist. The event was being advertised as an occasion marking the third anniversary of January 6.
Democratic State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani posted screenshots of the grotesque advertising on social media.
“Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an ‘anniversary’ event to mark January 6th and Marjorie Taylor Green is the ‘special” guest,’ she wrote. Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it.”
But it was not a joke. Sadly, the event was very real.
That is, until Eskamani’s post.
Westgate Resorts quickly pulled out, alleging they weren’t aware of the January 6 subtext when agreeing to host the book signing… on January 6.
“Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book-signing,” it said in a statement.
MTG took the slight in stride, of course.
HAH!
“The Communist Democrats tried to shut down my book signing. They lost!” she wrote.
Umm…not really. MTG wound up hosting her signing at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in St. Cloud, Florida.
At another location, it looked like she was signing books for nobody… in a pre-school?
The Amazon reviews are great 😂 pic.twitter.com/1CVo48CX5J— M. Effer (@1223MCMXC) January 7, 2024
I see they pulled out the toys appropriate for her maturity level. pic.twitter.com/vfdpUDvmHL— Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) January 6, 2024
Her signing Sunday in Daytona Beach, a right-wing hotbed, wasn’t any more popular.
MTG’s humiliating weekend appearances capped off a week of indignities. The FEC also fined her $12,000 for alleged illegal fundraising.
And what is MTG’s book about, you ask? MTG’s book, MTG, “reveals her personal account of the battles she fights in the halls of Congress and beyond.”
The gay-hating demagogue “shares the story of her incredible ascension from small town business owner to MAGA firebrand!”
As exciting as that sounds, readers aren’t thrilled! The book has a 1.4 rating on Walmart’s online store and 3.1 on Amazon.
“A lobotomy would be enjoyable than this ‘book,” writes one reviewer.
Looking forward to when she blames her book singing busts on the “Communist Democrats” too!
Related:
Kari Lake scrambles to get out of yet another self-inflicted legal mess, but the odds appear against her
Play dumb games, win dumb prizes.
5 Comments
Baron Wiseman
It looks like a Joe Biden political rally.
(My bad…when you campaign from your basement, you don’t have political rallies!)
Serious Question: When is President Biden going to start campaigning? He has spent almost 40% of his administration on vacation. Anybody have an idea when? We don’t have a COVID issue, so his basement campaign won’t work this election.
Dr Sarah
| don’t know much about politics, but if the President of the United States chooses to spend his time on running the actual country rather than running big flashy election campaigns then I’m not really seeing why that would be a bad thing.
Baron Wiseman
@Dr Sarah
Is spending almost 40% of your time on vacation “running the country”?
Even in 1963, President Kennedy was campaigning in November before an election year when a crazed Marxist assassinated him.
Do you think President Biden is in such a position that he doesn’t need to campaign?
Baron Wiseman
I’m answering my own question.
President Biden delivered a divisive campaign speech at a black church today.
Biden told one of his favorite lies (again) about his involvement in the civil rights movement to the blacks at Mother Emmanuel AME church in Charleston, South Carolina.
From the White House website:
“I was talking downstairs. I — I’ve spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than I have — than most people I know, Black or white, have spent in that church. (Laughter.) Because that’s where I started — no, I’m serious. It started with the Civil Rights Movement. I used to go to 7:30 mass, then I’d go to 10 o’clock cl- — 10 o’clock service with the reverend who was then running the church, who’s now the bishop.”
This lie has been repeatedly debunked. In 1987, Joe Biden claimed he marched in the civil rights movement (among other lies) that eventually forced him drop out of his first presidential race.
Biden finally admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement.
Kangol2
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s empty book launch: SAD!