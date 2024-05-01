but is it art?

People praise an alleged painting of Melania Trump as the “funniest” tweet of all time

By
Melania Trump
Melania Trump (Photo: Shutterstock)

A tweet purporting to show Donald Trump glumly receiving a portrait of his wife, Melania Trump, has gone viral and sparked a huge response online.

Here’s the tweet.

Many said there was a lot to unpack, starting with Trump’s miserable expression at the gift. Then there was the painting itself, which bears only a passing resemblance to his wife. And let’s not overlook the artist’s hope that the portrait brings Trump, “as much joy on his bedroom walls as it did ours!”

At the time of writing, the tweet has been liked 13k times and prompted over 2k replies.

Many hailed the post as hysterical.

Some pointed out the painting looked more like drag queen Sasha Colby than Melania. This prompted a reply from Sasha herself which also went viral.

Is it real?

Some took the image at face value while others questioned its veracity.

Others were quick to point out that the poster, Gary Peterson, is known for his satirical tweets. Even if he resisted admitting it.

Others tracked down the original photo, which shows a real painting of Melania being handed to a happier-looking Donald Trump.

So, yes, it’s a satire post, but well played by that man.

“Poor Barron”

We doubt the notoriously vain Trump, who loathes people mocking him, would find the tweet funny. He’s also looking increasingly ground down by his near-daily court appearances in Manhattan as part of his hush money trial.

Trump had claimed the court case was keeping him from making campaign appearances. However, of the four days he had off over the last week and a half, he chose to play golf rather than appear at any rallies.

Trump also previously berated the judge for not granting him time off to attend his son, Barron’s, high school graduation.

“I was looking forward to that graduation with his mother and father there,” Trump previously told reporters. “It looks like the judge isn’t going to allow me to escape this scam. It’s a scam trial.”

One of his other sons, Eric, joined in the criticism. He called the judge, “truly heartless in not letting a father attend his son’s graduation.”

Yesterday, Judge Juan Merchan said he would allow Trump to attend Barron’s graduation on May 17. This led to the “Poor Barron” trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Related:

Here’s why you shouldn’t expect to see Melania on the campaign trail any time soon

Melania would allegedly prefer to spend time at the Mar-a-Lago spa and hanging out with her sister.

Melania appears to have come to the startling realization that she, too, is being screwed over by her husband

That’s always been the thing about Donald Trump. He screws over everyone in the end. Why should his third wife be any different?

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated