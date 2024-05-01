People praise an alleged painting of Melania Trump as the “funniest” tweet of all time

A tweet purporting to show Donald Trump glumly receiving a portrait of his wife, Melania Trump, has gone viral and sparked a huge response online.

Here’s the tweet.

It was an honor to give President Trump my latest artwork of our beautiful first lady Melania, and I hope it brings him as much joy on his bedroom walls as it did ours! pic.twitter.com/pyjhWDjZlo — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) April 30, 2024

Many said there was a lot to unpack, starting with Trump’s miserable expression at the gift. Then there was the painting itself, which bears only a passing resemblance to his wife. And let’s not overlook the artist’s hope that the portrait brings Trump, “as much joy on his bedroom walls as it did ours!”

At the time of writing, the tweet has been liked 13k times and prompted over 2k replies.

Many hailed the post as hysterical.

Some pointed out the painting looked more like drag queen Sasha Colby than Melania. This prompted a reply from Sasha herself which also went viral.

Is it real?

Some took the image at face value while others questioned its veracity.

Others were quick to point out that the poster, Gary Peterson, is known for his satirical tweets. Even if he resisted admitting it.

You’re all obviously unaware I can see your insults. If my art is so bad, why did my mother hang up all my childhood drawings and tell me I was great. — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) May 1, 2024

Others tracked down the original photo, which shows a real painting of Melania being handed to a happier-looking Donald Trump.

Investigation….



I went to the website on the painting and found this: pic.twitter.com/K2P6lTmfuX — Keith @kdvncm.bsky.social @[email protected] (@kdvncm) April 30, 2024

So, yes, it’s a satire post, but well played by that man.

“Poor Barron”

We doubt the notoriously vain Trump, who loathes people mocking him, would find the tweet funny. He’s also looking increasingly ground down by his near-daily court appearances in Manhattan as part of his hush money trial.

Trump had claimed the court case was keeping him from making campaign appearances. However, of the four days he had off over the last week and a half, he chose to play golf rather than appear at any rallies.

Trump also previously berated the judge for not granting him time off to attend his son, Barron’s, high school graduation.

“I was looking forward to that graduation with his mother and father there,” Trump previously told reporters. “It looks like the judge isn’t going to allow me to escape this scam. It’s a scam trial.”

One of his other sons, Eric, joined in the criticism. He called the judge, “truly heartless in not letting a father attend his son’s graduation.”

Yesterday, Judge Juan Merchan said he would allow Trump to attend Barron’s graduation on May 17. This led to the “Poor Barron” trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Poor Barron, his disgusting father has to actually attend his graduation now because the judge called his bluff. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 30, 2024

Poor Barron. Donald is now gonna have to show up to his graduation.



Methinks he’s not gonna be pleased having his classmates thunder stolen when Trump makes their graduation all about him.



Or having them bring up how daddy was cheating on his mom when she was pregnant with… pic.twitter.com/18OYgGpyFU — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 30, 2024

I don’t care if poor Barron has to endure Trump at his graduation, as long as he grows up happy, and gay, and marries a beautiful Mexican man. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) April 30, 2024