Andrew Giuliani followed Anderson Cooper into bathroom… & things only got worse from there

Andrew Giuliani is circling the drain… literally.

Rudy’s wayward son, who enjoyed a plush nepo baby job in the Trump White House and got embarrassed when running for New York governor, inspected Anderson Cooper‘s bathroom behavior Friday.

And the story only gets worse from there.

Standing behind Cooper in line at the courthouse men’s room, Giuliani presumably entered the stall following the CNN anchor.

Then he… flushed the toilet for him???

Ewwwww. Is a career as a bathroom attendant in the works, perhaps? 🧐

“I just went to use the men’s room in the courthouse and Anderson Cooper was in front of me,” posted Giuliani. “He did NOT FLUSH! I had to flush for him. No common decency from these fake news ANIMALS!”

And apparently, no privacy from Andrew Giuliani! Many on social media pointed out the strangeness of examining Cooper’s bodily waste and then reporting to the world about it.

I just went to use the men’s room in the courthouse and Anderson Cooper was in front of me.



He did NOT FLUSH! I had to flush for him. No common decency from these fake news ANIMALS! — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 3, 2024

How frequently do you investigate Anderson Cooper’s bathroom behavior, on average? — John Collins (@Logically_JC) May 3, 2024

Im not sure on what planet you thought this was a flex. — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) May 3, 2024

Meet an idiot, an actual American idiot. https://t.co/gFGifHwNg0 — jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) May 3, 2024

which brave media reporter will reach out to CNN PR about this https://t.co/AOJkVyumek — bryan metzger (@metzgov) May 3, 2024

Flushing Anderson Coopers dukie is literally the only thing a Guiliani has accomplished in over 20 years… https://t.co/Ieow65qMYM — Puppy (@liberalpuppy) May 3, 2024

Banned from participating in-person at a Republican gubernatorial debate over his refusal to show proof of vaccination, Giuliani lost the 2022 primary to Lee Zeldin by more than 20 points. The last time he was in the news, he was turning to Trump for money after his father was indicted. The former New York City mayor is facing a maximum prison sentence of 20 years for his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Trump is also indicted in that case, and refuses to help cover Rudy’s legal fees… or even pay him for his work. Giuliani says the ex-president’s campaign still owes him $2 million in unpaid legal fees.

Facing a $148 million defamation verdict over his smearing of two Georgia election workers, Giuliani declared bankruptcy last December. But he’s apparently still blowing through cash.

Creditors are outraged over his spending, which exceeds $43,000 per month! The once-respectable man spent nearly $120,000 in January alone, including 60 transactions on Amazon and a lot of Uber rides (hopefully some better hair dye, too).

To generate cash, Giuliani’s creditors are urging him to sell his Upper East Side apartment (listed at $6.5 million) and Palm Beach condo, which is valued at $3.5 million. But Giuliani recently told a bankruptcy court he needs to keep his Palm Beach property… or else he’ll be homeless.

“It seems hardly worth pointing out that there is a vast gulf of housing options available between residing in an approximately $3.5 million Palm Beach condominium and homelessness,” lawyers for the creditors wrote in a court filing.

Rudy is really, really losing it…

Rudy Giuliani claims that Jan. 6 was a set-up and the imprisonment of insurrectionists has "probably been the worst violation of human rights we've had in American history; maybe the Japanese internment in WWII would be similar to it." pic.twitter.com/uxM9VosZAs — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 1, 2024

Like many Trump allies, Rudy hasn’t appeared in court for his hush-money trial, much to the disgraced ex-president’s chagrin. NBC News reports that Trump has been grumbling to allies about his lack of support. “Trump has complained for days that there were no protesters assembled outside the courthouse,” the article says.

Earlier this week, Eric Trump became the first member of the Trump family to stand alongside his father. Melania is completely MIA from the proceedings, only coming out of hiding to speak to the Log Cabin Republicans.

Trump is facing 34 criminal charges for allegedly falsifying docs to cover up his hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels. The ex-adult film actress says she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

To keep Daniels quiet, Trump paid her $120,000, and then tried to cover it up. Around the same time, he also orchestrated a scheme with the National Enquirer to buy the story of a Playboy playmate, Karen McDougal, who says she had an affair with him. The slimy tabloid exec David Pecker testified at the trial about the Enquirer‘s “catch and kill” scheme.

On Friday, Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest White House aids, testified against her former boss. She said the Trump campaign was insistent on burying bad stories in the aftermath of the “Access Hollywood” tape (the one where Trump boasts about grabbing women by the p*ssy).

The proceedings are also going poorly for Trump outside of the courtroom. He falsely claimed the court’s gag order prevented him from testifying, only to reverse course and say the opposite.

Judge Juan Merchant is also deciding whether Trump violated the court’s actual gag order for a second time…

Trump yesterday: “I'm not allowed to testify because of an unconstitutional gag order."



Trump today: “It won't stop me from testifying. The gag order is not for testifying.” pic.twitter.com/SzMOBku1HF — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) May 3, 2024

Hope Hicks says she learned of Karen McDougal on Nov. 4, 2016, after receiving an inquiry from a Wall Street Journal reporter about McDougal and the National Enquirer.



Stormy Daniels was mentioned in that same story, Hicks says. She first heard of Daniels a year earlier, when… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 3, 2024

Thanks to his whining, some of Trump’s backers were there Friday to watch the proceedings unfold, including Andrew Giuliani. That is, unless he snuck out of the courtroom to go peeking inside the men’s room.

As it turns out, it’s not transgender people who people need to watch in public restrooms. It’s Andrew Giuliani!