Rudy Giuliani just lit himself on fire in his $43 million defamation case

Rudy Giuliani can’t stop defaming two innocent Georgia election workers.

The disgraced NYC mayor is standing trial for knowingly spreading falsehoods about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, leading to nonstop harassment and death threats over the last three years. The mother and daughter, who told the January 6 committee they were forced to go into hiding over the deluge of vitriol, are seeking up to $43 million in damages.

On Monday, Giuliani’s attorney, Joseph Sibley IV, told Judge Beryl A. Howell the requested damages would be the “end” for his client.

Giuliani is millions of dollars in debt due to unpaid legal fees and other pending issues. In July, during a court hearing, a lawyer for Giuliani revealed he was “close to broke.”

“There are a lot of bills that he’s not paying,” said Adam Katz. “From a $57,000 phone bill to significantly more.”

With that in mind, one might assume that Giuliani would be on his best behavior. Sibley indicated as much Monday at the start of the civil trial, opening with a contrite apology on his client’s behalf.

He said they are “good people” and “don’t deserve” to face threats. Gee, you think?!

But in just 22 seconds, Giuliani obliterated any goodwill that Sibley was trying to gain. When speaking with reporters outside of the courthouse, he reiterated his attacks against Freeman and Moss.

“Whatever happened to them, it’s unfortunate other people are overreacting. But everything I said about them is true,” he said.

When Giuliani was asked whether he regrets any of his verbal abuse — such as when he accused Freeman and Moss of passing around USB drives like they were “vials of heroin or cocaine” — he was defiant.

“Of course I don’t regret it! I told the truth! They were engaged in changing votes,” he shot back.

When confronted with the fact there’s no proof behind his outrageous claims, Giuliani said there was.

“You’re damn right there is. Stay tuned.”

Suuuuuure thing. Suuuuure thing…

Rudy Giuliani immediately defames Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss again outside the courthouse following the first day of his defamation trial.



Rudy has already been found liable of defamation and the trial is to determine damages. pic.twitter.com/i9wC111yWJ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 12, 2023

On Tuesday, Judge Howell said Giuliani might have defamed Freeman and Moss again. “Was Mr. Giuliani just playing for the cameras?” she wondered.

If so, this is the saddest TV show we’ve ever seen. Sibley suggested Giuliani’s advanced age might be the reason his client is so unhinged.

“This has taken a bit of a toll on him. He’s almost 80 years old,” he said. “There are health concerns for Mr. Giuliani.”

Howell, for her part, said she’s seen no evidence that Giuliani isn’t fit to stand trial.

Moss took the stand Tuesday, and testified for two hours about how Giuliani’s fantastical claims have derailed her life.

Moss is nearly 2 hours in to haunting testimony detailing how her life was ruined after Giuliani spread lies about her. She pushed everyone around her away because she didn’t want to cause them harm. She felt like “the worst mom in the world” when her son failed all his classes — Sam Levine (@srl) December 12, 2023

Direct examination of Shaye Moss just concluded. She ended it by saying how she’s still trapped in a cycle of eating, sleeping and crying. “Sadly that’s my life,” she said quietly. Giuliani’s attorney will cross examine this afternoon starting at 2 pm — Sam Levine (@srl) December 12, 2023

Sibley was scheduled to cross-examine Moss later on Tuesday afternoon. Good luck to him!

Despite Sibley’s best efforts to present Giuliani as a sane and functioning human being, his behavior indicates otherwise. On Monday, Giuliani showed up late to court, with his belt undone.

Giuliani finally got through security.



His belt was still undone, hanging at his waist.



Someone just told him.



He fixed it in the elevator. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 11, 2023

This defamation trial is the latest low point in Giuliani’s fall to the bottom. He’s also been criminally charged alongside Trump and 17 others due to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

In that case, Giuliani is facing a maximum prison sentence of 20 years! (In an ultimate twist of fate, he’s being charged under the RICO act, which he himself once used to take down New York mob bosses during his days as a prosecutor.)

Amazingly, the two Georgia cases aren’t the end of Giuliani’s troubles. He’s also facing a $10 million lawsuit from a woman who’s accused him of making sexually inappropriate, and downright disgusting remarks, to her when she worked for him in 2019.

“These breasts belong to me,” Giuliani allegedly said. “Nobody else can get near these, okay? I don’t care if they’re flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it?”

Anybody know where we can find the nearest trash can? We have to hurl!

Chances are, we would probably find Giuliani there. In addition to those suits, the IRS recently slapped him with a $550,000 tax bill, and his lawyers filed a lawsuit against him for $1.36 million in unpaid invoices.

Formerly known as “America’s Mayor,” Giuliani threw away his life to serve Donald Trump. And unsurprisingly, the quadruple-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term president hasn’t come to his aid.

Sad!

In other words, Giuliani keeps lighting himself on fire.

Or at least, he’s coming close…

YIKES!

Rudy says it’s a good thing that Fox lied and said the car crash near the border was a terrorist loaded with explosives, because you can never be too careful. pic.twitter.com/DBjVrVgvPD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 23, 2023