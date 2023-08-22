Sad! Rudy Giuliani is broke, desperate, and begging Trump for cash (again)

Rudy Giuliani’s remarkable fall from grace is only getting worse. The formerly revered mayor of New York City is facing a litany of criminal investigations for his efforts to overturn the election on behalf of his good friend, Donald Trump, who’s been refusing to pay him for his work or cover his mounting legal bills.
Giuliani destroyed his reputation to serve as Trump’s lackey. And now, he’s broke and desperate.
Oh well!
The New York Times reports Giuliani has repeatedly sought a financial lifeline from the ex-president, but to no avail. He’s met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, his private golf club in West Palm Beach and even dispatched his son, Andrew, to try and get his legal bills covered.
Nothing has worked. To this point, Trump’s political action committee has only covered $340,000 of Giuliani’s nearly $3 million in legal expenses. Overall, Trump’s PAC has doled out roughly $21 million to cover legal fees, primarily for his own sake.
“Among those who remain close to Mr. Giuliani, there is bafflement, concern and frustration that the former mayor, who encouraged Mr. Trump to declare victory on election night before all the votes were counted, has received little financial help,” reports the Times.
August 21, 2023
Well if it ain’t the consequences of your choices in life, Rudy. Sad!— Christy Powell (@christypowpow) August 17, 2023
It’s not surprising that the ex-president is refusing to pay Giuliani, or other attorneys in his orbit who are also facing jail time. Over the years, hundreds of contractors–ranging from dishwashers to painters–have accused him of stiffing them. So this is all par for the course really.
Perhaps most notably, Michael Cohen, who once served loyally as Trump’s fixer, successfully sued the Trump Organization over unpaid legal bills (Cohen spent 13.5 months behind bars for his Trump-related crimes).
Giuliani, who was criminally charged alongside Trump and 17 others in the election conspiracy case in Georgia, is facing a maximum prison sentence term of 20 years. At 79-years-old, it’s reasonable to believe he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
In an ultimate twist of fate, Giuliani is being charged under the RICO act, which he himself once used to take down New York mob bosses during his days as a prosecutor.
With his law license suspended and his reputation ruined, Giuliani has few sources of income left. He earns about $400,000 per year from his radio show and some nominal cash from his podcast, neither of which comes close to covering the millions he owes.
A couple of years ago, friends set up a legal defense fund for the pugilistic ex-mayor, which was shuttered after it raised less than $10,000.
Bernard Kerik, the disgraced former New York City police commissioner and staunch Giuliani ally, told the Times he blames Trump’s advisors for his incredible betrayal. But those close to Trump say he makes the final decisions on all financial matters related to his numerous legal entanglements.
Trump’s frustration with Giuliani, sources say, stem from his failure to win any cases related to his dubious claims of election fraud. “Mr. Trump told aides he didn’t want Mr. Giuliani to receive ‘a dime’ unless he succeeded,” says the Times.
Isn’t that just delicious? Trump sent his lawyers on an unfounded goose chase, and is now angry at them for not delivering. Jenna Ellis, another one of Trump’s god-fearing, gay-hating lawyers, is begging to get money out of him as well.
“Why isn’t MAGA, Inc. funding everyone’s defense?,” she asked last week on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The answer, of course, lies with the con artist who heads MAGA Inc. Trump’s lackeys could be seeing the light now, but unfortunately for them, it is far too late.
Sad!
Trump probably thinks that not paying Rudy will help him pretend he didn’t support what Rudy did for him.— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) August 17, 2023
Rudy is another tragedy. Trump’s throw away carnage. Used him and now will dump him.— Johnson (@maggiej464748) August 18, 2023
I almost feel bad for Rudy. Almost…— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 17, 2023
“Rudy, you’re sweating black tears of coal again. I don’t want to see you at the buffet like this. You’re a disgrace, believe me. Please leave through the back door.”— Sucker Carlson ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@SuckerCarlson) August 17, 2023
abfab
SURRENDER DOROTHY
klb58495
I think in Rudy’s case, suicide IS the answer.
Mister P
Surely, Rudy can get a job waiting tables in drag somewhere.
abfab
Attica or Sing Sing
abfab
That landscaping co in Jersey. All that free publicity, they owe him! F u c k i n g lunatic.
Man About Town
As long as he doesn’t run out of black shoe polish!
Mack
I don’t know. The states that he likes all have bans against Drag queens.
abfab
Mopping floors in the last remaining PORN PALACE in Times Square, after closing.
RIGay
Sorry, not sorry. Rudy can rot in jail.
dbmcvey
He’s rotting wherever he is.
abfab
Randy Rainbow is back…hysterical as always.
Fahd
I’ve always disliked him, but ¨For his mayoral leadership after the September 11 attacks in 2001, he was called “America’s mayor”. He was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2001, and was given an honorary knighthood in 2002 by Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.”
What’s behind this extraordinary downward spiral? Alcoholism? Other addictions? Other mental health issues? If it was just greed, he’s failed miserably.
One thing for sure, no one seems to be better off from an association with the Count of Monte Crisco, except maybe Jared.
still_onthemark
The toxic hair dye was behind his extraordinary downward spiral.
Man About Town
To me, his craziness was exemplified in that ludicrous video of him sitting next to that psycho whose hair looked like a rat’s nest spilling onto an ashtray claiming that there was verifiable evidence the 2020 election was stolen. When asked to provide said evidence, she just said “If you look…” while Rudy’s pathetic hair dye started leaking.
abfab
Zipping up his fly flat out on a motel bed. Special moments.
mildredspierce
A book, Rudy, write a tell-all book with a patriotic title and a dust jacket with a photo of you saluting… er….someone. Give Don Jr. a bag of rock to publish it.. or a bj or both. And swallow. You have to swallow.
Fname Optional Lname
I remember when Trump purchased world class pianos – one for every lobby of his gaudy buildings and when the piano co. sent the bill Trump refused to pay because he was not happy with the pianos he ordered. So it’s not like Trump was playing those pianos – what in the world could he have been unhappy about? Nothing. He just knew he could stiff this company because the piano co. would lose so much money taking him to court. He is just pure scum. I would love to hear the MAGA lemmings try to justify the way Trump steals. Don’t care for Rudy but he at least deserves payment for basically destroying his career to defend this orange buffoon
Mack
Probably because the pianos didn’t have Trump’s name on them.
abfab
OMG I had to look this up (I play)………yup this was all part of the art of the deal.
THAT’S BUSINESS BY THE WAY
This music store owner sold Trump $100,000 worth of pianos. Trump refused to pay.
ERIC KLEEFELD
SEPTEMBER 28, 2016
Donald Trump.
Getty Images
Hell hath no fury like a cheated music store owner — and it looks like this could be just the start of a whole new round of small business owners saying they got ripped off by Donald Trump.
In a guest column in The Washington Post published Wednesday, retired store owner J. Michael Diehl of Freehold Music Center tells the story of how his small New Jersey store got swindled by Trump way back in 1989, on a $100,000 order for pianos at the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City.
“I asked my lawyer if I should ask for payment upfront, and he laughed,” Diehl wrote. “‘It’s Donald Trump!’ he told me. ‘He’s got lots of money.'”
Bad move, it turned out:
abfab
(see the rest in THE WEEK DOT COM)
Scum of the earth.
abfab
Can you imagine staying in that hotel and trying to sleep?
ScottOnEarth
trump is on video telling the mindless, fawning sheep-idiots who support him that he likes to use other people’s money. I’m not sure what part of trump’s history of not paying his own bills makes Rudy think he’ll receive any significant help from him? At what point do people who support that loser realize that everything trump touches turns to sh*t?? His seventeen co-defendants in Georgia are probably realizing that at this point.
abfab
They will never realize. They are not interested in truth or humanity. His supporters like having a criminal to fawn over. A rebel. They’re laughing. They are owning the libs. Isn’t that funny.
abfab
Awwwww, poor baby.
Rudy Giuliani still hasn’t found a Georgia-based lawyer and is getting help from former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, an unindicted co-conspirator in the Fulton County election subversion case, to help him find legal representation, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.