Sad! Rudy Giuliani is broke, desperate, and begging Trump for cash (again)

Rudy Giuliani’s remarkable fall from grace is only getting worse. The formerly revered mayor of New York City is facing a litany of criminal investigations for his efforts to overturn the election on behalf of his good friend, Donald Trump, who’s been refusing to pay him for his work or cover his mounting legal bills.

Giuliani destroyed his reputation to serve as Trump’s lackey. And now, he’s broke and desperate.

Oh well!

The New York Times reports Giuliani has repeatedly sought a financial lifeline from the ex-president, but to no avail. He’s met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, his private golf club in West Palm Beach and even dispatched his son, Andrew, to try and get his legal bills covered.

Nothing has worked. To this point, Trump’s political action committee has only covered $340,000 of Giuliani’s nearly $3 million in legal expenses. Overall, Trump’s PAC has doled out roughly $21 million to cover legal fees, primarily for his own sake.

“Among those who remain close to Mr. Giuliani, there is bafflement, concern and frustration that the former mayor, who encouraged Mr. Trump to declare victory on election night before all the votes were counted, has received little financial help,” reports the Times.

Well if it ain’t the consequences of your choices in life, Rudy. Sad! — Christy Powell (@christypowpow) August 17, 2023

It’s not surprising that the ex-president is refusing to pay Giuliani, or other attorneys in his orbit who are also facing jail time. Over the years, hundreds of contractors–ranging from dishwashers to painters–have accused him of stiffing them. So this is all par for the course really.

Perhaps most notably, Michael Cohen, who once served loyally as Trump’s fixer, successfully sued the Trump Organization over unpaid legal bills (Cohen spent 13.5 months behind bars for his Trump-related crimes).

Giuliani, who was criminally charged alongside Trump and 17 others in the election conspiracy case in Georgia, is facing a maximum prison sentence term of 20 years. At 79-years-old, it’s reasonable to believe he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

In an ultimate twist of fate, Giuliani is being charged under the RICO act, which he himself once used to take down New York mob bosses during his days as a prosecutor.

With his law license suspended and his reputation ruined, Giuliani has few sources of income left. He earns about $400,000 per year from his radio show and some nominal cash from his podcast, neither of which comes close to covering the millions he owes.

A couple of years ago, friends set up a legal defense fund for the pugilistic ex-mayor, which was shuttered after it raised less than $10,000.

Bernard Kerik, the disgraced former New York City police commissioner and staunch Giuliani ally, told the Times he blames Trump’s advisors for his incredible betrayal. But those close to Trump say he makes the final decisions on all financial matters related to his numerous legal entanglements.

Trump’s frustration with Giuliani, sources say, stem from his failure to win any cases related to his dubious claims of election fraud. “Mr. Trump told aides he didn’t want Mr. Giuliani to receive ‘a dime’ unless he succeeded,” says the Times.

Isn’t that just delicious? Trump sent his lawyers on an unfounded goose chase, and is now angry at them for not delivering. Jenna Ellis, another one of Trump’s god-fearing, gay-hating lawyers, is begging to get money out of him as well.

“Why isn’t MAGA, Inc. funding everyone’s defense?,” she asked last week on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The answer, of course, lies with the con artist who heads MAGA Inc. Trump’s lackeys could be seeing the light now, but unfortunately for them, it is far too late.

Sad!

The lady who got covid when Rudy Giuliani farted on her is a little upset. pic.twitter.com/90O5dFar78 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 22, 2023

Trump probably thinks that not paying Rudy will help him pretend he didn’t support what Rudy did for him. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) August 17, 2023

Rudy is another tragedy. Trump’s throw away carnage. Used him and now will dump him. — Johnson (@maggiej464748) August 18, 2023

I almost feel bad for Rudy. Almost… — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 17, 2023