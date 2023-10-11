Rudy Giuliani’s never ending legal troubles just got one $550,000 tax lien worse

Even more trouble for Rudy Giuliani.

The IRS just slapped him with a tax lien on his condo in Palm Beach, Florida, and the timing couldn’t be worse.

The lakeside unit is located just a short distance from Mar-a-Lago and is owned by Giuliani and his ex-wife Judith Nathan, who he was married to from 2003 to 2018.

“For a variety of reasons that I know as a spouse and a nurse … he has become a different man,” Judith told New York magazine at the time of their divorce, which was finalized in 2019.

The pair has been trying unload the property since they split but, so far, haven’t been able to land a buyer.

The $3.3 million price tag could have a little something to do with it, but more likely is the fact that nobody in their right mind wants to do business with Rudolph Giuliani right now.

This week, the IRS put a lien on the property after he failed to pay a $550,000 tax bill from 2021. When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the ex-mayor told the New York Times: “Mayor Giuliani is suing Joe Biden for defamation, and I get asked about a potential tax issue. You just can’t make this stuff up.”

But believe it or not, $550,000 is just a drop in the bucket when it comes to his absolutely crushing debt.

In August, Giuliani was forced to list his three-bedroom Manhattan apartment after racking up a reported $3 million in legal fees plus a $57,000–yes, $57,000— phone bill.

Then last month, his former lawyers filed a lawsuit against him for $1.36 million in unpaid invoices. He responded by saying the amount was excessive and that he didn’t think he should have to pay that much.

All this isn’t including the $10 million lawsuit recently filed against Giuliani by a woman named Noelle Dunphy, who has accused him of making sexually explicit remarks to her when she worked for him in 2019.

“These breasts belong to me,” he allegedly said, according to transcripts of audio recordings published in August. “Nobody else can get near these, okay? I don’t care if they’re flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it?”

🤮🤮🤮

The transcripts also showed the 79-year-old using an anti-gay slur when talking about actor Matt Damon, as well as making bizarre comments about size of Jewish men’s penises.

“Jewish men have small [sex organs] because they can’t use them after they get married. Whereas the Italian men use them all their lives so they get bigger.”

😳 😳 😳

Then there’s the defamation lawsuit he just lost against two election workers in Georgia who he falsely accused of tampering with the 2020 election results. A trial to determine how much he’ll have to pay in damages has yet to be held, but the amount is expected to be hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars.

Oh, and that’s not to be confused with the other lawsuit in Georgia that he’s currently wrapped up in.

Giuliani is facing 13 criminal charges brought on by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, including violating the state’s racketeering law, soliciting public officials to violate their oath of office, conspiring to commit forgery, and making false statements, which could land him in prison for the rest of his life.

In an ultimate twist of fate, Willis has charged him under the RICO act, which he himself once used to take down New York mob bosses during his days as a prosecutor.

Giuliani’s drinking habits have often been used to explain his increasingly erratic behavior, although last week he told reporters this wasn’t the case.

“I do not have an alcohol problem,” he insisted during a press conference. “I have never had an alcohol problem.”

Apparently, we’re just supposed to believe racking up massive amounts of debt, not paying lawyer bills, phone bills, or taxes, defaming election workers, sexually harassing employees, and talking about other men’s penises is perfectly normal, totally sober behavior for a man once lauded for his leadership and fortitude in the days after 9/11.

All that being said, a $550,000 lien on a condo he and his ex-wife can’t seem to get rid of is probably not super high on Giuliani’s list of concerns right, but it is yet another receipt karma seems to be cashing in on “America’s Mayor.”