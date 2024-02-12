Anti-gay evangelical billionaires spent roughly $15 million to give Jesus a rebrand during the Super Bowl

not what it seems

Those who watched the Super Bowl last night might remember Jesus receiving a rebrand. The “He Gets Us” ads paint Christianity in a favorable light, focusing on Jesus’ love for the poor and afflicted.

But before you say “hallelujah,” it’s worth looking into the people behind the campaign. The founders of Hobby Lobby are trying to reframe Christianity while pushing the same hateful beliefs.

The discount arts and crafts chain is synonymous with socially conservative politics, garnering infamy for its successful fight against providing birth control coverage for its employees. The company also attempted to prohibit transgender employees from using bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity, but lost that case in court after an 11-year battle.

Dave Green, the company founder, revealed last year he’s contributing to the effort.

“What we’re known as, as Christians, we’re known as haters,” he said in a podcast interview. “We’re beginning to be known as haters — we hate this group, we hate that group. But we’re not.”

“We are people that have the very, very best love story ever written, and we need to tell that love story. So, our idea is, let’s tell the story. As a Christian, you should love everybody. Jesus loved everybody.”

Jesus may have loved everybody, but the Green family doesn’t. They operate their retail empire based on “Biblical principles,” which apparently means rejecting bodily autonomy and trans people’s identities.

The Green family’s eldest son, Mart, is one of three board members on the nonprofit producing the ads, reports Rolling Stone.

The group that originally launched the campaign, The Servant Foundation, donated $65.9 million to the anti-LGBTQ+ hate group, Alliance Defending Freedom, from 2018 to 2021.

ADF is one of the biggest crusaders against LGBTQ+ rights in the country, winning a Supreme Court case last year that allows businesses to discriminate against gay couples in certain circumstances.

It also played an integral role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

Other anti-gay groups, such as the Family Research Council, receive funding through The Servant Foundation as well.

Friendly reminder that “He Gets Us” helps to fund anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ legislation — Tracy (@atraceofcool) February 11, 2024

The Hobby Lobby family running a superbowl ad saying Jesus didn't teach hate and encouraging love…while also financially supporting right wing lawmakers who literally push hateful policies towards queer and trans people. Make it make sense. — Femi Redwood (@femiredwood) February 11, 2024

For those asking why Hobby Lobby spends money on #SuperBowlAds rather than hospitals, housing, and food for those in need. I bring you this quote from David Green (excerpted from my coauthothered book) Bible Nation https://t.co/dyU7fvE2tY pic.twitter.com/9AzMmHnrz0 — Candida Moss (@candidamoss) February 12, 2024

“He Gets Us” produced two ads Sunday, including a 60-spot that cost an estimated $14 million (30-second commercials sold for $7 million).

The first ad, which aired early in the game, shows images of diverse people washing each other’s feet.

“Jesus didn’t teach hate,” the screen says at the end. “He washed feet.”

What did you think of the "He Gets Us" ad? pic.twitter.com/b81erPjTFh — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 12, 2024

The second ad was 15 seconds, and once again highlighted diversity. Portraits of disparate people are shown on screen, along with a message encouraging viewers to help their neighbors.

Unless they need birth control, apparently. Then, they are on their own!

If you think these commercials reek of hypocrisy, the “He Gets Us” ad last year focused on conflict, saying “Jesus loves people we hate.”

Just a few months later, the ADF won the aforementioned Supreme Court case that opened up legal wiggle room for some businesses to turn away gay customers.

The ADF has spent a decade working on similar cases, says The Washington Post.

With Gen Z less religious than every previous generation, it makes sense for Jesus to try and talk to the youths. As a man, he has a lot to offer.

It’s too bad the messenger is so odious.

one more jesus commercial and i’m doing sodomy in public — matt (@mattxiv) February 12, 2024